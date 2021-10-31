São Paulo City Hall fires three employees who refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine | São Paulo

The measure was sanctioned in August of this year and follows the rule that already exists in a federal law that made vaccination mandatory, in addition to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that determined the same.

The only exception is for those who present just medical cause.

Since Thursday (28), it is mandatory to present the vaccine passport or official certificate that proves immunization to access the Matarazzo Building, headquarters of the city hall.

According to municipal management, the exonerations were determined by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and published in the Official Gazette this Friday (29th) and Saturday (30th).

The city government also claims that it carries out a survey of information about the vaccination of servers.

According to the municipal administration, proof of vaccination of servers residing outside the city of São Paulo are being verified, as well as servers who did not take the doses within the deadline stipulated by the national calendar of vaccination.

The same data crossing work is being carried out with public entities of indirect administration (municipalities, foundations and public companies).

The city of São Paulo registers more than 100% of first doses applications in people 12 years old or more and concentrating efforts on the applications of second doses and additional doses, the proof of the vaccine is a measure that aims to ensure the safety of employees and of the immunized population.

The city of São Paulo surpassed the 90% mark of the adult population with the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19.

According to the municipal health department, vaccination coverage for the population over 18 years of age is 108% for the first dose (D1) or single dose (DU) and 93.6% for the second dose (D2) or single dose (DU).

The capital also reached this Friday (29) the mark of 818,520 additional doses (DAs) applied. Reinforcement is essential for the elderly, a group considered to be at greater risk for the disease.

City Hall of SP makes vaccination of all municipal employees mandatory