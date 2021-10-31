São Paulo has a special holiday vaccination scheme

Vaccination against covid-19 in the capital of São Paulo will take place in a special scheme on this extended holiday for the All Souls. This Saturday (30), whoever wants to take the first, second or additional dose should look for one of the 82 posts of Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMA) – Integrated Basic Health Unit (UBS). The operation will be until 7pm.

It will also be possible to get vaccinated at one of the 19 mega stations throughout the city.

The city government advises that to know the operating conditions and queues at each vaccination site, interested parties access the De Olho na Queue website before leaving home.

Tomorrow (31), two partner pharmacies will be applying vaccines on Avenida Paulista, at numbers 2,371 and 266, from 8am to 4pm. There will also be application in seven parks in the city, from 8am to 5pm.

On Monday (1st) and Tuesday (2), the Integrated AMA/UBS will open from 7am to 7pm.

what opens and closes

Of the municipal health equipment, hospitals and emergency rooms, 24h Day Hospitals, 24h AMA, Emergency Care Units (UPAs), Psychosocial Care Center (Caps) AD IV Redemption and Mobile Care Service will be operating uninterruptedly on holiday of Emergency (Samu).

The AMA 12h and the Integrated AMAs/UBSs will partially operate from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, today, November 1st and 2nd; Caps III that serve 24 hours will work only with internal demands, without opening to the public; Day Hospitals normally open on Monday (1st) and close to the public on Tuesday (2).

For those who need veterinary hospitals, the units in the north, east and south zones will be open on November 1st for urgent and emergency care and will be closed on the November 2nd holiday.

Closed on November 1st and 2nd: UBSs; Specialty Outpatient Clinics (AE); Caps II; Health Surveillance Units (Uvis); and Units Specialized in Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)/AIDS