São Paulo x Inter: where to watch, probable squads and arbitration – 10/31/2021

São Paulo and Internacional face off today (31) for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. Separated by seven points, the two teams still dream of a place for the next edition of Libertadores. Currently, the gauchos occupy the sixth position, the last to give the classification for the continental tournament. Morumbi’s team is only 14th.

The match will take place at 18:15 (GMT), at the Morumbi stadium.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast exclusively by Premiere. UOL Scoreboard follows the duel in real time.

Probable lineups:

São Paulo: Volpi; Orejuela, Arboleda, Miranda, Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara, Benítez; Luciano and Pablo (Rigoni). Technician: Rogério Ceni.

Inter: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Paulo Victor; Johnny, Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Caio Vidal (Gustavo Maia); Yuri Alberto. Coach: Diego Aguirre.

Embezzlement:

São Paulo will not be able to count on steering wheels William (knee arthroscopy) and Luan (tendinous avulsion in the left thigh) and midfielder Rodrigo Nestor (ankle discomfort). Striker Jonathan Calleri is still recovering from a thigh swelling, but has a chance of being on the bench.

Inter have Rodrigo Dourado, Patrick and Gabriel Mercado suspended. Besides them, he will not be able to count on Daniel (injury to the ribs), Moisés (muscle injury to the left thigh), Taison (physical wear) and Palacios (muscular injury to the left thigh). Lucas Ramos, Cadorini and Heitor have been recovering from clinical conditions for a longer time.

Arbitration:

Referee: Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva and Bruno Raphael Pires (both from GO)

VAR: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)