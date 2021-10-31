Saturday’s draw numbers (10/30)

The draw for the result of the Lotofácil contest 2361 today, Saturday, October 30, 2021, took place at 8:25 pm (Brasilia time). The main prize was estimated at R$1.5 million.

Results of the Lotofácil contest 2361

The numbers drawn from the 2361 Lotofácil result were: 03-04-05-07-10-12-13-14-16-18-19-21-22-23-24.

Lotofácil Awards

Players can win in up to five prize bands by partially or completely marking the result of Lotofácil contest 2361. If there is more than one winner of the main amount, the value will be divided equally between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Caixa deducts the fixed prizes, and the remainder goes to the other ranges and the final value is defined after apportionment among the lucky ones.

How to receive the lottery prize? Lotofácil winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting their original ticket, RG and CPF. In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98.

In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2361, to withdraw the prize.

After this period, the unredeemed amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

Watch today’s giveaway video:

Also check in real time: