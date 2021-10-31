Savings: 9 curious facts about the application that turned 160 years old in 2021

SAO PAULO – On October 31st, Halloween is celebrated, or Halloween in many cultures. On this same day, World Savings Day is celebrated.

In Brazil, the savings account was created by Dom Pedro II in 1861. This year, therefore, the preferred application of Brazilians completed 160 years.

In decree 2,723, Dom Pedro II wrote that savings would have “for me to receive at interest of 6% the small savings of the less wealthy classes and to ensure, under the guarantee of the Imperial Government, the faithful restitution of what belongs to each taxpayer, when this complaining”. In the same decree, Dom Pedro II created the Caixa Econômica which, at that time, gained the extensive name of Caixa Econômica and Monte de Socorro with guarantee of the imperial government.

The novelty worked very well for the purpose for which it was created, until new (and better) investment options emerged. Even so, Brazilians still allocate more than a third of their investments to savings. Check out 10 other fun facts about saving.

1. The Savings Account takes its name because it was like a notebook, where the applications were written down.

2. Not everyone he could have a savings account in his name. In 1872, decree 5,153 regulated that Caixas Econômicas collected deposits made by slaves. Still, the account holder was the “sir” who needed to authorize the creation.

3. From 1915 onwards, women could be holders of savings accounts. With some conditions: that they were married and had authorization from their husband. This rule only fell in 1934, when all women could decide for themselves whether they would like to open their savings accounts.

4. In the 1980s, with hyperinflation, the monetary correction of savings became daily but, to obtain the income, the saver needed to leave the investment money for at least a month. The Central Bank started to publish daily the correction factor for monthly deposits and savings gained their “birthday” day.

5. Until 1983, savings income was only credited on the first business day of each quarter, in January, April, July and October. Until today, the profitability of savings is only credited on the date of your monthly anniversary. Therefore, if the investor makes a withdrawal one day before that date, he will not receive any interest.

There are some rules for the birthday. If the anniversary date is 29th, 30th and 31st, the income only falls on the first day of the following month and if it falls on a Saturday, Sunday, holiday, it is only credited on the next business day.

On March 16, 1990, Plano Collor determined the freezing of 80% of deposits checking accounts and savings accounts that exceeded the value of 50,000 new cruzados for 18 months.

6. Savings investments are guaranteed by the FGC and are not subject to income tax, as are LCIs and LCAs.

7. According to data from the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) in its June 2021 census, it identified R$997.3 billion – or 30.8% of the volume of the financial system, which includes time deposits, demand deposits, LCAs , LCIs, LCs, Mortgage Bonds and other products. And still: there are 22 thousand savings accounts with investments above R$1 million.

8. The remuneration of savings depends on the Selic Rate. When the Selic is below 8.5% per year, the yield is 70% of the Selic plus the variation in the Reference Rate (TR), which is zero. When the Selic exceeds 8.5%, the remuneration of savings becomes 0.5% per month plus the TR, exactly the same remuneration as when Dom Pedro II created the application.

9. The savings had negative real income for the 13th month in a row in October 2021. This performance is the worst since 1991.

Even so, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), Investor X-Ray, savings were once again the preferred destination by investors in 2020: 29% of investors put money in the savings. In second place are investment funds (5%) and private bonds (5%), followed by Treasury Direct bonds (3%) and stocks (3%).

But, although savings remain at the top, it lost supporters for the first time, with a reduction of 8 percentage points compared to 2019, which could be a sign of change in the behavior of Brazilians.

Related