Savings Day: 28 Simple Tips to Save Money Every Day – Prisma

This Sunday (31), World Savings Day is celebrated, but Brazilians have not had much to celebrate.

According to the study Investor X-ray 2021 conducted by Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities), the number of investors in 2020 dropped for the first time since the survey began. They were 44% in 2019 and increased to 40% of the sample in 2020.

The result is a direct consequence of the effects of pandemic in your pocket, as the survey identified that 55% of the population had lost income throughout 2020.

But the study also found that among those who experienced some loss of income during the pandemic but did not need to go into debt or sell assets to meet their financial commitments, they had an emergency reserve that they turned to to help pay the bills.

Those who did not get into debt resorted to the emergency reserve

Another very interesting fact from the survey was that some of the people managed to save money also during the pandemic, and this occurred with the reduction of superfluous purchases and expenses with travel, visits to bars and restaurants, parties and travel.

This study shows, therefore, the importance of the financial reserve and the real possibility of saving the accounts when we cut the superfluous.

For the financial planner Annalisa Blando Dal Zotto, a partner at consultancy Par Mais, it is necessary to change the way we deal with money.

“People usually only save if they have some money left over, but that almost never happens. ”I prefer the ‘pay yourself first’ strategy. When you set aside, for example, 10% of your money right after you receive your salary, it can be difficult at first, but gradually you learn to live with the remaining 90%”.

See 28 tips on how to save on a daily basis

with food

1. Prepare a menu of the week in advance and buy exactly what you will need at the market and at the fair.

two. Preparing food in advance and freezing the portions will save time too.

3. If you work outside, prefer to take a lunch box.

4. If you eat in restaurants during working hours, prefer those that reward loyalty.

5. Take turns with co-workers buying snacks and coffee to save money.

With the car

6. Assess if you don’t spend too much on your car: see how much you pay in tax, insurance, fuel, maintenance, whether the car is financed, and how much you use the car in the month.

7. Try using public transport for a month and order cars by apps to see how much you spend.

8. A car of your own can also be a source of income (driving apps, for example)

9. Check out more tips to save fuel

with the house

You can’t neglect the house bills. In 2021 alone, electricity increased and the 13 kg cylinder of cooking gas already reaches over R$ 135. Therefore, it is essential to save:

10. See how to save on your electricity bill

11. Know how to save water

12. See how to spend less gas when cooking

with the phone

13. Every six months, review the plans as new plans emerge.

14. Those who use a fixed line little can even do without this expense.

15. Assess whether you need postpaid or prepaid options are no longer convenient and cost-effective.

with the TV

16. There are several options for movie lovers. Check if you need the most expensive cable TV package or if you can lower that cost.

17. Evaluate the prices charged on combos and individual product.

18. Compare packages between companies.

19. Assess if you use all the streaming services you pay for.

with personal expenses

Health

20. The main savings are taking care of your body every day—watching your diet, exercising, seeing your doctors regularly.

21. You don’t need to pay expensive gyms to get out of a sedentary lifestyle: go for walks, go to the park, get off a point beforehand.

education

22. Education is considered an investment, not an expense. Even so, it is necessary to assess whether you are investing correctly.

23. It’s no use taking a course just for the sake of it, because that way you’ll be wasting money. Take courses that relate to your vocation or what you are already working on.

24. If you want to change careers, think of something you’ll enjoy later.

25. When choosing a school, you can ask for a discount, take tests to get scholarships.

26. The offer of free online courses increased during the pandemic. See this list of free certificate courses.

Leisure

27. When leaving, you need to know how much you can and want to spend, with what and how much. If you’re going out just to look, don’t bring a card, just count cash. When you leave with a card, you are unconsciously authorizing yourself to spend.

28. Look for free leisure options

Sources: Anbima and ParMais Consultoria Financeira

________________________

If you still have more questions about savings, money, rights and everything else that messes with your pocket, send your questions to “What do I do, Sophia?” by email [email protected]