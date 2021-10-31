Schistosomiasis: research indicates the possibility of vaccine production

Research by the Butantan Institute and the University of São Paulo, together with international institutions, indicated the possibility of developing a vaccine against schistosomiasis, a parasitic disease that annually affects more than 200 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no vaccine available to prevent the disease.

The research results, published in the article Rhesus macaques self-curing from a schistosome infection can display complete immunity to challenge, from the magazine Nature Communications, on Tuesday (26), show that rhesus monkeys, by spontaneously curing themselves from schistosomiasis, are able to generate powerful antibodies against the parasites. This way, they are protected when suffering a second infection.

Researchers Sergio Verjovski-Almeida and Murilo Sena Amaral, from the Butantan Parasitology Laboratory, followed monkeys infected and reinfected with the parasite that causes the disease to understand if the monkeys’ immune memory worked after exposure to a second attempt at infection. The goal was to use this knowledge as a basis for developing a possible vaccine.

For the study, 12 rhesus monkeys were infected, each with 700 parasites from Schistosoma mansoni and all healed between the 12th and 17th weeks. After 42 weeks, researchers monitored the monkeys after a second infection.

“The conclusion was that monkeys recovered even faster from reinfection. In fact, after the second contact with the disease, the rhesus did not show clinical symptoms. [(alguns tiveram sintomas leves como diarreia e desidratação após a primeira infecção]”, announced the Butantan Institute.

The next phases of the research, according to the institute, will be the identification of the parasite’s proteins that are affected by the monkey’s antibodies and the testing of these proteins as vaccine candidates in mice.

Illness

According to information from the Butantan Institute, the parasites infect people who have contact with contaminated water and settle inside the blood vessels of the intestine and liver, where the deposited eggs accumulate. As humans cannot eliminate the parasite naturally, the disease becomes dangerous because it causes serious complications in the affected organs.

The medicine to combat schistosomiasis recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) is Praziquantel, which is ineffective against young forms of the parasite and does not prevent reinfection, according to Butantan.