Secretary of Health reports “race to the Ambulatório de Ituiutaba” for tests for parties; listen

If even before the release of major events and without the requirement of a negative test for access, many people were already looking for the Covid-19 Clinic in Ituiutaba to “test for testing”, now the situation is getting worse.

The last decree published allowed, with restrictions, the holding of events with the use of a dance floor and even for a public limited to five thousand people. A few days after the move and with the arrival of the weekend, the team at the Covid-19 Ambulatory realized that the movement in the Unit had increased a lot, identifying the real meaning: test to meet the negative test requirement to enter the party..

According to Sandra Barbosa, Health Secretary of Ituiutaba, such conduct is inadequate and harms those who really need to be tested.

We took measures, even with our screening that was already carried out, so that we do not carry out tests in people without a single symptoms, with the sole objective of going to the events”, he said.

The phenomenon of the race for tests via the Unified Health System – SUS was registered on the eve of Saturday, the day on which some events are scheduled for the city of Tijucana.

Sandra Barbosa’s guidance is that people who wish to participate in parties where there is a negative test are required to seek the private service, in pharmacies or laboratories. She also highlighted that safety measures such as the use of masks and hand hygiene are still very important to maintain the positive scenario presented at this time of the Pandemic.