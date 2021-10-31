See 10 tips to save on airfare for the holiday season

You air ticket prices soared 34.35% in October, compared to September, according to data from the preview of Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the accumulated result for the year, airline tickets registered an increase of 13.26%. In 12 months, the increase reached 50.36%. To help the reader get organized and travel cheaper, EXTRA has prepared ten tips. Check it out below.

The 34.35% increase in airline tickets contributed 0.16 percentage point to the result of the preview of the inflation of the month and represented the biggest impact on the Transport group (2.06%), which registered the May monthly increase among the nine groups of products and services surveyed.

O the increase in the price of air tickets occurs amid the resumption of the service sector, increased demand for travel after the advance of vaccination in the country, and also due to the high prices of aviation kerosene, one of the main costs of Airlines.

The increase in prices also has an impact on consumers who already had tickets purchased and needed to reschedule trips because of the pandemic. Jorge de Lima’s processing technician, 46, bought family air tickets to Bahia before the pandemic, to fly in April 2020, but the trip was suspended because of the public health crisis.

The amount for two adults and one child was R$1,200 (paid still in 2019). When trying to reschedule the trip with the booking number provided, it failed. Only after 23 days of waiting did the travel site offer new tickets with an additional R$320 for April of next year:

— They gave a period of two days to accept the dates and the rescheduling, or alternative to return the values. But with the same money we would not be able to buy new tickets, as all the values ​​were between R$ 3 thousand and R$ 4 thousand – he says.

Businesswoman and tourism specialist Thyara Rodrigues believes that monitoring prices is one of the best strategies Photo: Personal archive

Although prices have increased significantly, especially for coastal regions, there is a way to travel with cheaper prices. Businesswoman and tourism specialist Thyara Rodrigues believes that monitoring prices is one of the best strategies:

— It is necessary to understand that the logic of ticket sales does not have fixed prices, on the same flight we can find someone who paid R$1,200 for a ticket and another who paid R$200. applications that might be alerting you to a promotion. In these cases, it is necessary to choose a date and activate the bell to be warned – she explains.

To circumvent the high costs, youtuber Lucas Fialho bets on miles to spend less when traveling.

— When you have knowledge about airline miles, knowing what are the best ways to earn, you have the power of choice to buy the ticket at the lowest possible cost at the time you want. I went to buy tickets for the Rio/Campinas stretch, for example. In cash, it was costing R$401.10. With miles, it came out at ten thousand points. Thousands get, for every thousand points, between R$ 10 and R$ 20. Thus, the cost price to make this trip with miles would be between R$ 100 and R$ 200, a discount of more than 50% on the purchase — he comments Lucas.

The Brazilian Airline Association (Abear) reported that the air fare in the seven-month period of 2021 is still lower than in 2019, before the pandemic, despite the pressure on structural costs in the air sector, resulting from the continuous readjustments in the value of the aviation kerosene (QAV) and the rise of the dollar.

Abear is based on data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and considers that the real average domestic tariff (corrected by the IPCA) between January and July 2021 was R$ 403.83, a drop of 11.4% compared to the same period in 2019, when the average tariff was R$ 455.96.

Changes in consumer behavior

THE Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav) carried out a survey with 2,200 agencies across the country and found that there is an increase in the demand for travel by the already vaccinated public. Regarding the period of shipment, in general, there was an increase in demand from September to November 2021. The increase has been observed since May, when there was a 28% increase in searches compared to April. The growth was 20% for trips in September and 14% for December. Overall, the expectation is to close 2021 at around 70% of 2019’s turnover.

According to Abav, the Northeast is the most demanded region — especially Natal, Maceió, Porto Seguro, Salvador, Fortaleza, Recife, João Pessoa, Porto de Galinhas and Aracaju. Outside the region, Lençóis Maranhenses, Rio de Janeiro, Campos do Jordão (SP), Gramado (RS) and the historic cities of Minas Gerais stand out.

More rigorous security protocols

Agencies have identified as main changes in consumer behavior greater demand for places that more strictly follow safety protocols, such as all-inclusive resorts (so they don’t need to go out for meals).

For the same reason, they are also hiring more transfers/transfers for the displacements. Abav also states that those who have a letter of credit with shipping companies are also already seeking agencies to guarantee a place in the season when released.

In international destinations, interest in places with less restrictions and open to Brazilians has grown, such as Dubai, Mexico and the Maldives. But the agencies expect an increase in demand with the recently announced openings of countries like Argentina and the United States, which are the two preferred destinations for Brazilians, followed by European countries, which are also opening gradually.

See expert tips for cheaper travel

1 – Monitor the chosen destination

Contrary to the myth that promotional airline tickets arise during the night, discounts can appear at any time. So the best way to get a discount is to monitor prices for your desired destination.

2 – Last minute promotion

The closer to the flight, if it has not reached at least 60% occupancy, the greater are the chances that the company will make a promotion. A good time to buy is usually 60 to 30 days before the date of travel to domestic destinations. On international flights, the advance is 90 to 30 days. If you are flying in high season or on holidays, please increase this time to 45 days.

3 – At the first sign of promotion, buy!

Rates vary quickly. Therefore, when you find a promotional value, there is no guarantee that it will remain there to buy later. The rule is: if you found a cheap and perfect air ticket for your vacation, buy it. Now, if this promotion is valid only for one of the segments, and the other segment has a lower price, the tip is to take advantage of the promotional value of one segment and monitor the value of the other within 45 days before the flight date. In addition, there is no obligation to buy a round trip together.

4- Watch out for alternative airports

It is not always necessary to buy tickets to a destination to get there. There are airports near major cities that can be a good alternative to find cheaper air tickets. A national example is Bahia. The airports of Ilhéus and Porto Seguro are much more expensive when compared to the airport of Salvador. In order to find your way around other airports, the tip is to go to Google Flights and look for airports in the region on the map. Thus, it is possible to find other alternatives and compare these prices.

5 – Never buy tickets at the last minute

Last minute flights are often expensive and are purchased by executives, people who need to travel for an emergency or the unsuspecting.

6 – Search for your ticket on the right days of the week

The most expensive days to travel are Friday night, Sunday night and Monday morning. Searching for tickets for these breaks may be what is making it difficult for you to find discount airline tickets. Try dates that fall on Monday during the day, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Once you find the lowest fare, then you can adjust the dates to your needs and you can buy tickets.

7 – Clear your computer’s cookies and change your browser

It may happen that airlines use information provided by cookies to monitor your navigation and increase the prices of a flight, if they know you are interested. An option to avoid this is to delete cookies before paying for the ticket or use another browser to do the same search. Another tip suggested is, on the shopping site, change your location and language. If you are in Brazil, choose a different country and do not select Portuguese.

8 – Subscribe to airline newsletters

While receiving offers via email may seem inconvenient, these newsletters let you know firsthand when a company launches a promotion. Follow the Twitter and Instagram accounts of the companies that take the routes that matter most.

9 – Loyalty to an airline

By becoming loyal to an airline, you can take advantage of credit card points to book flights and guarantee savings. Each company has its own rules for points programs.

10 – Enjoy the miles

Issuing the airline ticket using miles allows the passenger to use points accumulated in frequent flyer programs to purchase segments more economically. The first tip to earn miles, without a doubt, is to start using your credit card in your daily life to score points in the loyalty programs. To find out your card’s score, just make a simple query on your bank’s website. Another tip is to take advantage of credit card points transfer promotions for airline loyalty programs to accumulate bonus 100% up. In these cases, ten thousand points can become twenty thousand miles.