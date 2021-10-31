See 9 Tips to Sleep Better and Recover Sleep Lost During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Is your sleep not what it used to be? Does your mind race when your head hits the pillow? Do you wake up at 4 am and have trouble getting back to sleep? Are you feeling sleepy and sleep deprived no matter how many hours you spend in bed?

For many people, sleeping poorly was the norm before the Covid-19 pandemic. But stress, anxiety and worry made our nights even worse, giving rise to terms like “coronasomnia” to describe the increase in sleep disturbances in the past year. Recently, however, experts noticed something that surprised them: after more than a year of the pandemic, the quality of sleep continued to deteriorate.

In a survey of thousands of adults last May, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that 20% of Americans said they had trouble sleeping because of the pandemic. But when they repeated their survey 10 months later, in March, those numbers increased dramatically. Approximately 60 percent of people said they were battling pandemic-related insomnia, and nearly half reported that sleep quality had declined — although coronavirus infection rates have dropped and the country is on the mend.

“Many people thought our sleep should be improving because we can see light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s worse now than it was last year,” said Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg, a sleep medicine specialist and spokeswoman for the American Academy of Medicine of Sleep. — People are still really having problems [para dormir].





Often poor sleep is more than just a nuisance. It weakens the immune system, reduces memory and attention, and increases the likelihood of chronic illnesses such as depression, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The shorter your sleep, studies suggest, the shorter your lifespan. And for people over 50, getting less than six hours of sleep a night may even increase their risk of dementia.

“Over the past year, we’ve had the perfect storm of all the bad things that can affect your sleep,” said Sabra Abbott, assistant professor of neurology in sleep medicine at Northwestern Feinberg University School of Sleep Medicine in Chicago, USA.

Studies show that, in the pandemic, people tend to maintain irregular sleep schedules, going to bed much later and sleeping longer than usual, which can disrupt our circadian rhythms. We reduce our levels of physical activity and spend more time indoors; we get fat and drink more alcohol; and we erase the lines that separate work and school from our homes and bedrooms—all of which are detrimental to sleep.

Our stress and anxiety levels, which are two of the main causes of insomnia, also skyrocketed. And, paradoxically, extra time in bed can make things worse for insomnia sufferers, because when someone has trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, their brains associate the bed with stressful experiences, says Abbot.

One of the most common treatments for insomnia is a strategy called sleep restriction, which improves people’s sleep quality and efficiency. But what else can we do to get our interrupted sleep back on track? Below, we’ve listed some tips.

Follow the 25 minute rule

If you lie down and can’t sleep after 25 minutes, or wake up at night and can’t go back to sleep after 25 minutes, don’t stay in bed. Get up and do a quiet activity that calms your mind and makes you sleepy, such as stretching, reading in dim light, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. But only go back to bed when you feel tired again.

throw away your worries

An hour or two before bed, write down all your thoughts on a blank sheet, especially what’s bothering you—it could be what you’re doing tomorrow at work or the bills you need to pay. Then crush it and throw it in the trash. Dumping your thoughts onto a piece of paper and throwing it away is a symbolic gesture that strengthens and calms your mind, says Ilene Rosen, a sleep medicine specialist and associate professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Restrict the use of screens before bed

Avoid using cell phones or other electronic devices at bedtime, because the blue light their screen emits tells your brain it’s time to wake up. But if you are going to use them anyway, just use them standing up. When you feel like sitting or lying down, put the appliance away.

Wake up at the same time every day

Our bodies follow a daily circadian rhythm, and waking up at different times makes it out of sync. It’s best to set standard waking and sleeping times, even on weekends. The less you deviate from these times, the better you sleep.

sunbathe every morning

Try to get at least 15 minutes of sunlight first thing in the morning so that the release of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep, is stopped in your body.

Make your bed a refuge

Book your bed just to sleep or have sex. Working from home—sometimes in our beds—has erased many of the lines between work and sleep. But turning your mattress into an office can condition your brain to view the bed as a place that makes you stressed and alert, which can lead to insomnia.

Work out

The pandemic has caused people to reduce physical activity, but exercise is the easiest way to improve sleep. At least 29 studies have found that daily exercise, regardless of type or intensity, helps people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, especially middle-aged and older people. But a caveat: finish exercising at least four hours before bedtime, otherwise it can interfere with your sleep by raising your body temperature.

Cut caffeine at 2pm

Caffeine has a half-life of six to eight hours and a quarter life of about 12 hours. This means that if you drink coffee at 4:00 am, “you will still have a quarter of the caffeine floating around in your brain at 4:00 am,” Breus said. Avoiding caffeine at night is a minimum. But the ideal is to avoid caffeine after 2 pm, so that your body has enough time to metabolize it and clear it from most of your system.

Follow the two cup rule

If you consume alcohol, limit yourself to drinking the equivalent of two glasses at night, alternating each with a glass of water, and stop at least three hours before bed. Because alcohol is a sedative, some people use it to help them fall asleep faster, but alcohol suppresses REM (deeper) sleep and causes interruptions in rest, which worsen the overall quality of sleep.

when to seek help

The occasional bout of insomnia is not a cause for concern. But if you make changes to your sleep routine and nothing seems to help, it might be time to see a doctor. A sleep specialist can determine if you need cognitive-behavioral therapy, medication, or other treatment. Or it may be the case that you have an underlying sleep disorder such as restless legs syndrome or sleep apnea.