See how to identify, prevent and treat mental problems

Before the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) already identified Brazil as the most anxious country in the world: 18.6 million were anxious, 9.3% of the population. With the onset of the pandemic, the Covid-19 Impact Perceptions survey, carried out by Ipsos in March this year, found that Brazil leads the international ranking of loneliness.

The data illustrate the importance of the campaign in favor of mental health and against suicide carried out in Setembro Amarelo. The contexts of the Covid-19 pandemic, social isolation, insecurity, unemployment and social inequality are dangerous catalysts for mental imbalance, as pointed out by infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm).

“Like everything else, the pandemic accentuates the country’s inequalities. Those who cannot distance themselves from society and most need public transport are those who suffer most from the issue of mental health, which is between the virus and hunger. The impact on the financial, physical and mental health of this (most vulnerable) population is different, but mental health also affects the richest. Access to treatment is very unequal”, criticizes Kfouri.

The Ministry of Health is also concerned about the issue and announced a mental health training project for professionals from the Unified Health System (SUS) and SAMU throughout Brazil. The concern is precisely to democratize mental health care.

“The pandemic amplified the mental health issue: anxiety, isolation, fear, grief. Every change creates more disquiet. Brazil is the fifth country with the highest number of depression”, points out psychologist Eliane Ramos, president of the Brazilian Association of Human Resources (ABRH).

Tips for taking care of mental health in the pandemic:

According to Ramos and Kfouri, there are three essential initiatives:

– Regular physical activities

– Adequate food

– Quality of sleep

There are still other recommendations:

– Practice playful activities

– Take online courses

– Don’t overcharge yourself – excessive self-charging is a problem

– Try to talk about your emotions and vulnerabilities

On many occasions, talking about feelings and weaknesses can be considered taboo. Looking for an expert is always recommended, but it is also possible to seek conversations with people close to you, such as friends and family.

“It is important to remember that those who suffer are not alone, that many people go through this suffering. Pain is inevitable, but being in pain is optional. If you get too strong, get help, you don’t have to be ashamed or prejudiced about getting help. We have to realize that we are not in control of everything”, warns Ramos.

depression and symptoms

Self-knowledge is always an important concept in the quest for mental balance. Knowing how to identify the triggers that generate anxiety, sadness, anguish and stress can serve as a parameter for prevention.

“It’s one thing to be sad, but when sadness persists, we have a low willingness to work, have no interest in doing things, feel extremely tired, don’t eat well. This can be a diagnosis of a depressive condition”, explains Ramos. “What we do reflects on physical and mental health. If we want to have longevity, we have to be careful with ourselves, with others and with the community”.

They can be symptoms of depression:

– Hopelessness

– Irritability

– Feeling of guilt, worthlessness or helplessness

– Loss of general interest

– Fatigue

– Restlessness and difficulty concentrating

– Insomnia

– Lack of appetite and weight changes

– thoughts of death

Where to go for help?

– SUS offers free treatment for mild, moderate and severe depression

– The Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS), part of the Psychosocial Care Network (Raps), focus on cases of moderate or severe depression.

– The Center for the Valorization of Life (CVV), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, provides free service on the number 188

– Look for a mental health professional

mental health at work

Although companies are beginning to be concerned about the mental health of employees, this is still a new issue in the corporate environment that needs to move forward. Toxic work environments naturally impair the psychological balance of workers, which naturally leads to a decrease in production.

“Work has an impact on mental health because it defines who we are. It is important for companies to be aware of providing safer environments in which people can talk about vulnerability. It is important that this is done without prejudice. Living in constant demand, we want to show perfection in a highly competitive society, how can we have space with ourselves? It is important for the company to develop spaces like these”, argues Ramos.

Insanity

The WHO reported that dementia affects more than 55 million people worldwide, a number that is expected to increase to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050 due to an aging population. The disease, characterized by the degradation of brain capacity, which can affect memory, thinking, language, behavior and judgment.

Dementia occurs a lot as a result of Alzheimer’s, but also for depressive conditions, being preventable even with aging. Other risk factors include social isolation and cognitive inactivity.

According to the WHO report, the global costs of dementia were estimated at $1.3 trillion in 2019. This number is expected to increase to $2.8 trillion in 2030.

