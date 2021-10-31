see the numbers for this Saturday (10/30)

At 8:13 pm (Brasilia time) the draw was held for the results of the Lucky Day contest 525 at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The main prize was estimated at R$200 thousand.

Lucky Day Result 525

The numbers drawn in today’s Lucky Day result were: 12-16-17-20-21-22-29.

Lucky Month is: May.

Lucky Day Awards

You can win a prize by hitting from four correct numbers and/or the Lucky Month that comes out in the result of the Lucky Day contest 525. The main jackpot goes to whoever guesses all seven tens drawn.

In three bands, fixed amounts are paid: R$2.00 for the Lucky Month, R$4.00 for four numbers and R$20.00 for five numbers. The remainder of the amount is destined for the other prize ranges: 67% for the seven-rights range and 30% for the six-right range.

If no bet is awarded in any of the categories, the values ​​will be accumulated for the next contest, in the first range, of seven hits. Lucky Month is an independent award that can accumulate like the other bands.

How to receive the Lucky Day award?

All players who fully or partially correct the result of today’s Lucky Day 525 contest can receive the prize at Caixa’s branches. But if the amount is up to R$1,903.98, it is also possible to redeem it at lottery outlets.

Winnings from bets registered in the electronic channels can still be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline for all lucky winners to redeem is 90 calendar days from the draw of the contest.

Amounts that are not redeemed on time are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

What is the chance of getting the Lucky Day result right?

For a person to match the result of the Lucky Day 525 contest by betting with the single game, the odds are one in 2,629,575. With a game of 15 tens (maximum allowed), the probability is one in 408.

In the other tracks, the chance is one in: 15,600 for six hits, 453 for five hits, 37 for four hits and 12 for Lucky Month.

For those who want to get close to winning the Lucky Day prize, another option was to purchase a share of a jackpot. You can create one or buy lottery quotas – with the possibility of charging an additional Service Fee of up to 35% of the quota value.

