See where to get vaccinated against Covid-19 this Saturday (30)

Covid vaccine – Credit: Disclosure

This Saturday and Sunday (30 and 31/10) the vaccination will take place at the Gym Milton Olaio Filho, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm, without appointment. This Saturday (10/30), the steering wheel station with drive thru system located at FESC, in Vila Nery, will also be available without appointment.

HOLIDAYS/OPTIONAL POINTS – During the next week the vaccine against COVID-19 will continue to be applied. On 11/1 (Monday), 11/3 (Wednesday) and 11/5 (Friday), after decreeing optional points, immunization will be carried out at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of the Cidade Aracy, at the Pró-Memória Foundation and at the São Nicolau de Flue Parish, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. At the Milton Olaio Filho Gymnasium, the hours remain from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm. No scheduling required.

On Tuesday (11/2), the holiday of the dead and on Thursday (11/04), São Carlos’ birthday, vaccination will only take place at the Milton Olaio Filho Gym, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm, also without appointment.

On Saturday (Nov 6) the shift will be held at Cidade Aracy’s UBS, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and at the Milton Olaio Filho Gym, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm, without appointment.

Comments system cackland

Read too

Latest news