Serginho Groisman pays tribute to ‘Altas Horas’ producer, Juba Ibuti: ‘I had the magic of winning friends’ | High hours

Gentle, receptive, a great friend. The producer of Altas Horas Ibuti mane he was a loving Cancerian who was always willing to help everyone. Working for 33 years with Serginho Groisman and with many of the Altas Horas team, our dear Juba left us this week and the program made a point of paying homage to this great friend who made a point of welcoming all the famous people so well and taking care of them with such zeal. It will be forever in everyone’s heart! ❤️
“We are saying goodbye to Juba. A friend who worked with me for 33 years. The first to arrive and the last to leave. He had the magic of conquering friends who are many. We are very sad dear Juba. Rest in peace”, wrote presenter Serginho Groisman on your social networks.
“Production work goes far beyond spreadsheets and bureaucracy. Producer work is relationships and Juba did it with mastery,” said Vinicius Andrade, producer at Altas Horas.
Altas Horas production pays tribute to producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“I met Juba long before Altas Horas, I hadn’t even started college! And since that time, always patient and kind. He knew how to welcome people like no one else, take care of people as rare. Since yesterday, this farewell has been very hard. But I want to remember you, friend, in the happy and festive moments we shared. May your father receive you with all the love you deserve. A longing kiss and thank you for EVERYTHING”, said Fred Itioka, producer of Altas Horas.
The production of ‘Altas Horas’ was always partying! — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“Our friend Juba is gone! He took his collection of kindness and left softly, stepping lightly so as not to worry us. His chest tears, cries out for understanding, balance, but it’s still too hard to think that we won’t be able to access his mirror and find him in your most lovely world Yes, my friend, take in this backpack all my love and our 30 years of complicity, respect and battles ❤️ What a gift to have shared so many stories in the light of your thoughts You are THE MAN, Juju! 🙌”, Danielle Costa, screenwriter of the program, paid tribute to her friend.
Danielle Costa, screenwriter for the show, had been a friend of Juba’s for over 30 years — Photo: Personal Archive
One of the many moments of fraternization in the production of ‘Altas Horas’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“He was always affectionate and thought of everything, everyone. A word, a gesture, a note on the table, a candy, a look.. Yes, that was Juba .. Empathy was his name… The strength has always been and will always be with he… Now more than ever. If it’s up to him, he’ll put the house in order in two moments.. How we learned from him, how we laughed and how we cried..The world loves you Jubinha!!! 🙏❤️” Amanda Pinna, assistant director of the program paid tribute.
Production of ‘Altas Horas’ assembled — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Many famous people also regretted the producer’s departure and remembered fondly in Serginho Groisman’s social media post:
Famous people lament the death of producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous people lament the death of producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous people lament the death of producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous people lament the death of producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous people lament the death of producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous people lament the death of producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous people mourn the death of producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: REprodução/Instagram
Famous people lament the death of producer Juba Ibuti — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram