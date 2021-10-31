Sesapi prepares professionals to fight an outbreak of malaria in Piauí

Photo: Sesapi

The State Department of Health (Sesapi) is carrying out training with health professionals in primary care and assistance units to combat a possible outbreak of malaria in Piauí. The goal is to improve the support network, both for diagnosis and treatment, due to the outbreak that happened in the municipalities of Miguel Alves, which reported 13 cases, and Joaquim Pires, where two cases were registered.

The training is in partnership with the Intelligence Center for Emerging and Neglected Tropical Diseases (CIATEN), the Federal University of Piauí (UFPI), the Natan Portela Tropical Diseases Institute and Sesapi Surveillance and primary care teams.

“The municipalities have been for more than two weeks without registering new cases in relation to the surveillance being carried out by the family health strategy team of the municipalities with the support of Sesapi, where teams were sent to spray in all homes in the community, in addition to distribution of mosquito nets and insecticide to protect the population. We also have the help of the Ministry of Health, which is sending the materials”, explains Mauro Barbosa, specialized technician and coordinator of the Malaria Surveillance and Control Program.

To discuss actions, this Friday (29), the technicians participated in a strategic meeting for the prevention and control of malaria in the state of Piauí.

“The secretariat is attentive to all this movement about the cases that occurred and concerned about the health of the population. The municipalities have all the prevention and control measures already adopted. The entire North region has practically had notification of malaria cases at some time, this is due to its similarity to the Amazon region due to its vegetation that provides a favorable environment for the mosquito that transmits malaria, in addition to the people who work when they return. return infected”, highlights Mauro.

According to the technician, among the main actions to keep the outbreak under control is the mapping and distribution of materials to the population. The coordinator also advises that the population should avoid bathing in lakes at night or pre-morning hours, as these are the times of greatest activity for the vector, use repellent and long-sleeved clothes.

