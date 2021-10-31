Seven horror games to play for Halloween on console, PC or mobile | adventure games

Halloween, also known as Halloween, is celebrated on October 31st with traditions involving costume parties and spooky themes appearing throughout the month. In the gaming world, the era is dedicated to horror games like Resident Evil Village and The Medium, which gain greater prominence and even appear with promotions.

It’s also worth paying attention to horror games released around Halloween, such as Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, available since last Thursday (28). O TechAll picked out some of the best and most horrifying titles to get in the mood for celebration.

The Medium was one of the first horror games to use the power of the next generation to create something original — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

Originally released as an Xbox Series X/S exclusive and recently also on PlayStation 5 (PS5), The Medium is a horror and suspense game that takes place in two worlds at once: the real and the spiritual. The story follows in the footsteps of Marianne, a medium capable of talking to spirits and interacting with their world to solve puzzles. She is drawn to an old resort where tragedy struck and there meets the spirit of a girl who needs help. In addition to her, there is also an evil force called Maw, who will chase her.

The Medium costs R$184.95 on the Xbox Series X/S, R$249.50 on the PlayStation 5 and R$159.90 on the PC. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass subscription with Ultimate cloud support.

In The Medium the player can split his body and spirit into two different, overlapping worlds — Photo: Play/Steam

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s (PS4, XB, PS5, XBSX/S, SW, And, iOS, PC)

The series Five Nights at Freddy’s had a big impact among horror games with a more defensive proposal, in which the player needs to stay still and prevent haunted animatronic puppets from reaching him by watching them through security cameras. The story of how these puppets became killer creatures is spread throughout the entire series and needs to be discovered by the player.

It is noteworthy that the first three games are similar, with changes in the animatronics in each chapter, but Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 changes the gameplay a lot and still deepens the story.

Five Nights at Freddy's gives big scares with its different animatronics that threaten the player — Photo: Playback/Steam

The first Five Nights at Freddy’s is sold for prices around R$33.50 on PlayStation 4 (PS4), R$29.95 on Xbox One, R$16.90 on iPhone and R$11 on Android and PC. It’s also available on the Xbox Game Pass, but only until the end of the month.

3. Resident Evil Village (PS4, XB, PS4, XBSX/S, PC)

The eighth chapter of Resident Evil is a direct continuation of Resident Evil 7, with the same character Ethan Winters who made his debut in the previous game and gameplay in first person. Three years after the events at the Baker family home, the protagonist is surprised by Chris Redfield, who kills his wife Mia and kidnaps their daughter Rose.

In a strange village in Europe, Ethan will have to try to rescue Rose while facing creatures that resemble werewolves and vampires, including the giant Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters. RE Village also has more focus on action and combat than RE7. The title is available for R$249 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S with an upgrade included for the new generation, and for R$179.99 on PC.

In Resident Evil Village players will have to deal with monsters that resemble werewolves and vampires — Photo: Playback/Steam

The PC horror game Phasmophobia has succeeded in taking the genre in a new direction with the concept of cooperative multiplayer horror. In this game, competitors need to hunt a ghost in an isolated and abandoned place, in order to discover what kind of supernatural creature it is and escape with life from the place.

One of the game’s most interesting tools is the ability to talk to the ghost and even irritate him, as the game uses Windows voice recognition with support for several languages, including Portuguese. Recently the game also won a single player campaign. Phasmophobia is available on early access for R$27.89 on the Steam digital store.

In Phasmophobia, a group of friends have to enter a haunted place, determine the type of ghost and get out alive from the place — Photo: Playback/Steam

5. Little Nightmares 2 (PS4, XB, PS5, XBSX/S, SW, PC)

The second game in the Little Nightmares franchise features a new protagonist named Mono, who will need to help Six, the main character from the previous game, before she disappears. The game world is a distorted environment, inhabited by gigantic and macabre people who need to be avoided.

With gameplay that mixes platform, stealth and puzzles, the title brings an investigation by Mono, which involves a strange signal emitted by a tower (apparently, the source of the whole problem). Little Nightmares 2 is available on PlayStation platforms for R$149.50, on Xbox consoles for R$179.90 and on PC for R$159.49.

The world of Little Nightmares 2 is extremely macabre and players will have to avoid people to avoid being exterminated — Photo: Playback/Steam

6. Dead by Daylight (PS4, XB, PS5, XBSX/S, SW, And, iOS, PC)

The popular horror game Dead by Daylight takes the traditional horror movie setting (a supernatural killer against a group of victims) and turns it into an asymmetrical multiplayer game. In the game, one of the users is the assassin, with supernatural powers and the objective of eliminating all participants in the game. However, victims are not so helpless and can perform tasks such as fixing generators and helping each other to escape.

The game was also well known for bringing occasional content from famous series like Stranger Things and Silent Hill. Dead by Daylight is sold on PlayStation platforms for R$149.50, on Xbox consoles for R$79 and on PC for R$39.99. The Dead by Daylight Mobile version for Android and iPhone (iOS) is free.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer game, in which one player is the killer and the others must escape from him — Photo: Playback/Steam

7. Bendy and the Ink Machine (PS4, XB, SW, And, iOS, PC)

In this episode horror story, players will follow the story of an animator who left his studio many years ago and now returns to find a mysterious machine called the “Ink Machine”. Users will have to walk the halls of the retro-looking studio and solve puzzles to advance the story as they discover that Bendy, an old cartoon creation, has come to life and is not happy.

Bendy and the Ink Machine is available for R$99.50 on PS4, R$57 on Xbox One, R$37.99 on PC, R$24.90 on Android devices and R$34.90 on iPhone (iOS) .

Bendy and the Ink Machine brings a gruesome story about a machine that brings cartoons to life — Photo: Playback/Steam

