Shelter in Moro, Podemos has targets from the PF, Car Wash and Electoral Justice – Politics

Suspicions of orange candidacies, targets of the Federal Police and Operation Lava Jato are part of the history of the legend that will house the former federal judge and former minister Sergio Moro. Podemos, which set the event for the affiliation of the former magistrate and possible president to be held on November 10, has invested in the reformulation of state directories to recruit potential candidates and try to expand its presence in Congress.

Moro is part of this strategy because it is considered a good vote-puller. But, upon joining the party, he will have to live with co-religionists under investigation – one of them was filmed taking money from a whistleblower – and join a political group that he has supported since Congress. Dilma Rousseff until Jair Bolsonaro.

In Rio de Janeiro, after the senator leaves Romario, who went to PL, the vice president of the party, Eduardo Machado, invited the firefighter Patrique Welber to direct the directory of Podemos. Known for working behind the scenes of campaigns for various parties, including coordinating the candidacy of the former president of Alerj, Jorge Picciani (MDB) – sentenced to 21 years in prison at Lava Jato –, Welber took with him a group of more than 40 candidates for federal deputy. Podemos does not have representatives from Rio in the Chamber.

In September, Welber became Rio’s State Secretary of Labor, an initiative of the governor Claudio Castro (PL) to give a portfolio to Podemos, which is part of its base in the Legislative Assembly (Alerj). At the invitation of the firefighter, and now secretary, the former federal deputy Francisco Floriano, who is a target of the Lava Jato do Rio under suspicion of money laundering and corruption in the State Health, and businessman Clébio assumed command positions in the directory of Podemos Lopes Pereira – investigated by the state MP for integrating alleged deviation schemes in management Marcelo Crivella (PRB).

There are also investigated in charge of the national directory of Podemos. The president of the party and federal deputy Renata Abreu is the target of an investigation in the Electoral Court on the accusation of having promoted female candidates in orange in 2018. The secretary general of the party, Luiz Claudio Souza França, was caught in a video taking R$ 38 thousand in a species from the hands of the former secretary of Institutional Relations of the Federal District, Durval Barbosa, in Operation Pandora’s Box – which became known as the DEM’s monthly allowance. The lawsuit is at the closing allegations stage.

The party also sheltered members of the PHS – a party that was absorbed by Podemos – targets of suspicion. Among them, the lawyer Laércio Benko and the ex-deputy Clelia Gomes, who was a candidate for councilor by the legend last year. They are investigated by the PF in a scheme of cracks when they were still in the previous caption. Clelia left the party after the election, and Benko left this fall to head the PMB.

Fusion. Before joining Podemos, Benko and the vice president, Eduardo Machado, were on opposite sides of the dispute for command of the PHS. By virtue of a court decision, Machado was removed from the direction of the legend. Rivals also accused him of wrongdoing. In 2017, the fight ended up in the Police, when a treasurer of the legend Machado’s ally was accused of breaking into his directory and taking documents. In 2018, the PHS was included in the barrier clause, and, in an agreement between Machado and Renata Abreu, it ended up being incorporated into Podemos. Former rivals in the PHS entered into an armistice in the current legend.

On the one hand, the merger caused the quota of the political fund of Podemos to jump from R$36 million to R$77 million in 2020. On the other hand, a series of irregularities in the rendering of accounts of the PHS for 2014 cost Podemos a fine of R$2.8 million. As rapporteur of the electoral reform project in the Chamber, Renata Abreu inserted in a first version of her proposal a provision that provided for the exemption of parties to assume fines for subtitles that agglutinated, due to disputes with the TSE. The text was eventually changed by the parliamentarian, days later.

The party claims to be independent in the Legislative, but has followed the federal government in about 80% of the votes. In a recent session, he was divided into an agenda dear to the former judge of Lava Jato. Five deputies voted in favor of PEC 5, which proposed changes to the National Council of Public Prosecution, and another five voted against. It was an isolated case. In other projects, such as the proposal to remove the Coaf from Moro – still at the Ministry of Justice –, the party voted in favor of the minister. Podemos was also against expanding the electoral fund to R$5.7 billion in 2022.

The party was founded as the National Labor Party, by former deputy Dorival de Abreu, Renata’s uncle, in the 1990s, as a sort of successor to the former PTN of former president Jânio Quadros. The slogan displayed the acronym next to the broom, in reference to Jânio’s jingle in the 60s: “Sweep, sweep, broom. Sweep, sweep the banditry”, said the song. In addition to Dorival, Renata’s father, former deputy José de Abreu, ran the party, which, for years, had an office within the Northeastern Traditions Center, in the north of São Paulo, created by the clan.

In 2013, the PTN ended up involved in a controversy related to the monthly allowance, when a hotel in the name of an offshore company in Panama and José de Abreu’s brother employed former minister José Dirceu, with a salary of R$20,000, when the PT needed to prove that he would have a job to migrate to the semi-open regime.

An office of JD Assessoria was registered at the same offshore address, which, years later, would take Dirceu to the Lava Jato center. Only in 2017, the legend was transformed into Podemos, under the command of the current president, and began to plan the candidacy of Alvaro Dias to the Presidency, which ended with 0.8% of the votes in the first round.

There were also congressmen who passed through Podemos, such as pastor Marco Feliciano, expelled for supporting Bolsonaro in 2018, and former judge Selma Arruda, elected by Mato Grosso in 2018 under the nickname “Moro de skirts” and defenestrated from the Senate after being convicted by box two in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

‘Aberration’. Federal deputy Renata Abreu told the state that “there isn’t nor has there been any orange candidacy in the Podemos of São Paulo”. “With this process, an attempt is made to consider all candidacies that did not have partisan financial resources like oranges, an aberration from a legal point of view, which only has the purpose of creating polemics,” he said.

Luiz Claudio Freire de Souza França stated that the criminal action that he responds to in Operation Pandora’s Box “is in the first instance, with defense in the records”. He says he is confident in court and stated that the lawsuit for misconduct has expired. Former deputy Clélia Gomes and lawyer Laércio Benko were not located. In the case file, their defenses deny deviations. O state did not find Clébio Lopes Pereira and former deputy Francisco Floriano. The president of Podemos in Rio, Patrique Welber, refused to answer the article’s questions. Renata Abreu said that “We have already removed people with convictions from the party and will do so, as long as the right of defense and due legal process are respected”.

Moro decides this week if he will be a candidate, says party

Former minister and former judge Sérgio Moro remains silent about his affiliation and possible candidacy for Palácio do Planalto. Podes believe that this definition will be enshrined earlier this week. To interlocutors, he has said that he will only be able to publicly discuss his plans in politics after the contract with the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, which is headquartered in Washington, where Moro currently resides, is terminated.

“Moro will set on November 1st. Podes already invited him to run for the presidency,” Renata Abreu, federal deputy and president of Podemos, told Estadão. Moro’s relationship with the legend was built on his friendship with senator Alvaro Dias (PR). Enthusiastic about Operation Lava Jato, the congressman tried for the presidency in 2018, announcing the then judge as a future guest to be his minister of Justice, if elected.

Discreetly, however, Moro intensifies conversations with representatives of the political center, where he probes names for a future campaign team.

Schedule. Its concern is to expand the range of flags beyond the anti-corruption agenda. At first, there are no clear indications that the probable electoral onslaught of the former judge can be accompanied by other protagonists of the Lava Jato.

Prosecutors have also been consulted by parties to dispute the 2022 elections. However, they claim that talks never moved forward. Outside the task force, Deltan Dallagnol, former coordinator of the group, said he never sat down “with any party to talk concretely about the issue.” Deltan, however, has participated in the political debate through lectures and videoconferences.

Retired from the MPF, the now lawyer Carlos Fernando Santos Lima stated that he “does not close the doors to participation in politics”, but that, at first, he does not intend to and I have not been approached by any party. “My position is not necessarily in favor of a Sergio Moro candidacy or not. I am in favor of a viable, third way candidacy”, he told the state.