Shooting ends with bandits from the new cangaço killed in confrontation with PM and PRF Varginha – Rádio Itatiaia

Bandits were armed with war weapons

A violent exchange of fire at two sites on the outskirts of Varginha, in the southern region of Minas Gerais, left 25 people suspected of being part of a gang of the new cangaço this Sunday (31). The confrontation began after a joint action by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Military Police (PM). The information was gathered first-hand by reporter Renato Rios Neto, from Itatiaia. In addition to the dead, some criminals suffered injuries and were taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Varginha and to the municipal emergency room.

Suspects were assembling a war arsenal at the two buildings on the rural perimeter. According to information obtained exclusively by the Itatiaia, at least ten rifles were collected, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun and three 50-point machine guns – capable of shooting down even aircraft. According to Captain Layla Brunnella, spokeswoman for the Military Police (PM), the bank robbery gang was composed of several criminals. During the action, explosives were also found.

“Perfect work, sensational”, congratulates Secretary of Justice

In an exclusive interview with radio reporter Renato Rios Neto Itatiaia, the Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security of Minas Gerais, Rogério Greco, congratulated the joint work of the PRF and the Military Police (PM) through BOPE for the early morning operation from Saturday (30) to Sunday.

“It’s a work that has been done for a long time, mainly talking about intelligence. It seems to me that it was already an intelligence operation by Ficco (Integrated Force to Combat Organized Crime of Minas Gerais) and that resulted in this very successful action through BOPE and PRF. For our part here, we just have to congratulate our police forces for a perfect, sensational job. Doing what they (police) do is for few, shows that the security forces here have considerably reduced their actions of the new cangaço. This type of criminal organization has already realized that Minas is not a good place for this type of crime,” he said.

What is new cangaço?

Used to designate gangs specialized in large bank robberies, the expression “novo cangaço” was coined about three decades ago in Brazil. Bands are responsible for crimes of great repercussion, such as the assault on the Banco do Brasil unit in Araçatuba, São Paulo, where the suspects intended R$ 90 million and impacted the country with images of people used as human shields.

In Minas Gerais, as well as in other regions of the country, suspects do not arrive in cities without being armed with strong weapons – such as high-caliber machine guns capable of bringing down aircraft, rifles and pistols; some also use armored cars, and ballistic vests are indispensable items for these criminals. The actions of the new cangaço are marked by extreme violence.