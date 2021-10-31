Shooting ends with bandits from the new cangaço killed in confrontation with PM and PRF Varginha – Rádio Itatiaia

Bandits were armed with war weapons

A violent exchange of fire at a site on the outskirts of Varginha, in the south of Minas, ended with several suspects of being part of a gang of the new cangaço killed this Sunday (31). The confrontation began after a joint action by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Military Police (PM). The information was gathered first-hand by reporter Renato Rios Neto, from Itatiaia.

Read more: New cangaço in Varginha: the number of criminals killed in confrontation with the police exceeds 20

Sources of Itatiaia point out that at least 25 bandits of the new cangaço died in the confrontation. In addition to the dead, some criminals were injured and were taken to Upas and hospitals in the region

The bandits were heavily armed with rifles. According to the image, obtained by Itatiaia, at least ten rifles were seized, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun. According to Captain Layla Brunnella, spokesperson for the Military Police (PM), the bank robbery gang was composed of several criminals. . During the action, a large arsenal was seized, in addition to explosives.

The information also indicates that several bandits were killed, at least more than 10 suspects, and others would be wounded. So far, there is no information about injured police officers.

Soon another press conference will be held with representatives of the Military Police and the PRF.

What is new cangaço?

Used to designate gangs specialized in large bank robberies, the expression “novo cangaço” was coined about three decades ago in Brazil. Bands are responsible for crimes of great repercussion, such as the assault on the Banco do Brasil unit in Araçatuba, São Paulo, where the suspects intended R$ 90 million and impacted the country with images of people used as human shields.

In Minas Gerais, as well as in other regions of the country, suspects do not arrive in cities without being armed with strong weapons – such as high-caliber machine guns capable of bringing down aircraft, rifles and pistols; some also use armored cars, and ballistic vests are indispensable items for these criminals. The actions of the new cangaço are marked by extreme violence.