Show do Milhão asks about film by Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano

O Million Show last Friday (29) selected a poorly formulated question about the film 2 Filhos de Francisco (2005), about the history of the backwoods duo Zeze Di Camargo & Luciano. The error of the SBT program confused one of the most famous scenes in the Brazilian feature film, but it didn’t disturb the participant, who got the question right and won R$30,000.

The question in question was: “In the film ‘Two Sons of Francisco’, what do Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano eat as a method to improve their voice?”. The alternatives: onion liver, raw egg, papaya with milk, banana peel. Competitor Clarice Rodrigues de Oliveira, from Nova Iguaçu (RJ), answered the second option and won the prize.

Advertising Unable to load ad

The scene of 2 Filhos de Francisco became a classic of national cinema, but it was not starred by Luciano. Confusion is recurrent, as the film chronicles the duo’s trajectory; however, Zezé’s younger brother wasn’t even born when Francisco (Ângelo Antônio) broke two raw eggs in his children’s mouths to sing better.

Next, the brothers who eat raw eggs are Mirosmar (Dablio Moreira) and Emival (Marcos Henrique). They formed the first country duo of the family, Camargo & Camarguinho, as a result of their father, Francisco, insisting on transforming them into successful singers.

The film also shows the tragic end of the brothers’ career, with Emival’s death in a car accident. Mirosmar even gave up singing, but returned with the artistic name Zezé, and only formed a duo with Luciano, ten years younger than him, in the last part of the feature film.

A box office phenomenon, 2 Filhos de Francisco was the most watched film in Brazilian cinemas in 2005, with 5.3 million viewers and more than R$34 million in revenue.

Wrong questions from the Show do Milhão have already yielded lawsuits to SBT. In June 2000, Ana Lúcia Serbeto de Freitas Matos did not answer the “question of the million” and decided to stop with R$ 500 thousand, but she called the courts because the issue was poorly formulated.

The question was: “Does the Constitution recognize the rights of Indians for how much of the Brazilian territory?” The program claimed to have extracted the information from the Federal Constitution, but the participant’s lawyers discovered that the SBT resorted to the Barsa Encyclopedia. She asked for R$ 500 thousand in compensation for moral damages. Got R$ 125 thousand.

In 2001, a participant responded that Tom, from the Tom & Jerry cartoon, was blue, but the program claimed it was grey. As the cat appears blue in some episodes, the contestant got another chance.

Follow the columnist on Twitter and on Instagram.