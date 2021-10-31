Silent, Teresa Cristina defeats Luísa and separates her from Pedro · TV News

Teresa Cristina’s (Leticia Sabatella) strategy of no longer clashing with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will finally bear fruit in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Silent, the Neapolitan will watch the Countess of Barral in her box to put an end to the romance with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The princess of the Two Sicilies has already realized that she had changed her feet for her hands when she had expelled her rival screaming from Quinta da Boa Vista. After all, without imagining the relationship between the noblewoman and her father, Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) sided with the governess, requesting her immediate return to the palace.

The empress played by Leticia Sabatella, however, will not need to move another finger to get rid of her husband’s mistress in the scenes that will be shown from the next 8th.

Luísa herself will realize that she will no longer have space in Pedro’s life after Isabel and Leopoldina’s (Bruna Griphao) weddings. She will return to Europe to rejoin Dominique (Guilherme Cabral), and the monarch will express his desire to travel the world as soon as the firstborn can assume the throne in his place.

In addition, the character of Mariana Ximenes will find that the nobleman still loves Teresa Cristina in her own way. She will even have to hold back her tears and jealousy when she sees him perform alongside his wife at a soiree that will raise funds for the abolitionist cause.

Pedro (Selton Mello) on the six o’clock soap opera

“Don’t you think they were made for each other?”, will snipe General Dumas (Marcelo Valle), who will then reveal that he already knows about your extramarital affair.

Humiliated, Luísa will have no choice but to break up with Pedro in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial. She will say that she has her bags ready to return to France, but that, despite everything, she still wants to maintain her friendship with the Emperor of Brazil.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

