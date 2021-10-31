Smart fit buys slice of Mexican Sports World network

Six months after announcing its intention to incorporate the operation of the Mexican sports world network of gyms, Smart Fit slammed the hammer. The company will buy only 10% of the company now, but may increase its stake in the future. According to Edgard Corona, president and founder of Smart Fit, the company will help the current management to improve results and, later, it can increase its participation in the ownership structure.

The job won’t be that simple. That’s because, as Corona himself defined, Sports Word is an “old-school Bio Rhythm”. Before creating the Smart Fit model, which consists of building gyms with robust equipment, but without so many teachers available to students, the entrepreneur bet on the Bio Ritmo model, aimed at classes A and B and with a series of classes special and with units that even have swimming pools.

This model, however, did not prove to be viable for a larger-scale project. But after the start of Smart Fit, Corona has started to improve the margins of his most expensive flag, and it’s something he wants to take to Mexico as well. While in Sports World gyms the margin is between 15% to 20%, in Smart Fit gyms it reaches between 35% and 40%.

“This stake purchase will allow us to interact more with the controllers and better format the operation. And, being inside the company, it is easier to have knowledge of the operation and create new flight plans”, says Corona.

thousand units

Smart Fit, despite the pandemic’s setbacks, has just reached its 1,000th unit in all of Latin America. And now, with the reopenings firmer with the advance of vaccination across the continent, Corona hopes to return to the numbers that made the company attract the attention of investors. In the second quarter, however, cash generation was still negative: Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was negative by R$ 13.7 million between April and June.

The openings, according to Corona, are returning to the pre-pandemic level. For 2021, it is likely to reach at least 170 open units, a level that should be repeated next year.

As the company has practically half of its operations outside of Brazil, the country’s complicated moment, with high interest rates, inflation and the dollar, is not much of a concern. According to Corona, because of some imported equipment, only 10% of the costs of opening academies are in dollars, which does not impact so much in the end. Furthermore, as the expansion is also carried out through franchises and the company is capitalized after its debut on the Stock Exchange, the pace of openings remains the same.

on digital

The company wants to implement its digital and services area. The first segment is powered by the Queima Diaria streaming service, acquired in July 2020, which made the company reach 435 thousand customers in the second quarter of this year.

However, this number is stable compared to the previous quarter. Corona believes that, even with life returning to normal with an eventual end of the pandemic, many will continue on the platform, which charges from R$29.90 to have access to various types of training.

The main product for services is Smart Fit Nutri, which is the nutritional follow-up service that reached 7% of the company’s customer base.

Even so, the company’s shares have fallen in recent months. Pulled down by the bad market moment, Smart Fit saw its shares fall 16.4% in the last 30 days, while the Ibovespa lost close to 5%.

Corona believes this is a passing moment and that the company and shareholders will soon see value in the company again. “We are in a turbulent moment, we always look at the long term and we know that we are going to deliver an appreciation for the shareholder”, says the businessman.

For Matheus Santos, a specialist at Valor Investimentos, the fact that the company maintains the pace of expansion inhibits rivals from finding spaces to annoy the leader. “I believe that the market penalized the company because it is still new to the market, but it has a good growth bias,” says Santos. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.