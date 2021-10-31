Henrique Gimenes – 11:08 am | updated on 10/30/2021 11:15 am



Maurício Souza during an interview with journalist Thiago Asmar Photo: YouTube Video Playback/Print

After the controversy involving the player Maurício Souza, the athlete received great support on social networks. And in an interview with journalist Thiago Asmar, published on YouTube, Maurício spoke about the situation and stated that society “is saturated with this cancellation”.

The episode began after Maurício Souza posted the image of the new Superman, who came out bisexual, kissing another man. At the time, the athlete made critical comments about the situation. Given the repercussions, sponsors pressured Minas Tênis Clube, which ended up dismissing the player.

The situation “bombed” on social networks, which led Maurício to be criticized and also to receive the support of several people. The athlete even gained thousands of followers on Instagram in a few days.

During the interview, Maurício spoke about the support he received.

– I really think society is saturated with this cancellation, with you not being able to give your opinion. And I was just the object of all this movement. They saw that I had positioned myself, a public person. I was fired from the team and the national team. And they mobilized with it. They also felt offended by thinking how I think and being worn out from so much imposition (…) I did not expect to get to what I have arrived (…) I know the responsibility that my words have on the social network – she highlighted.

The athlete also stated that there are thousands of people like him who were “cancelled” in Brazil.

– You can no longer have examples like me in Brazil. And like me there are thousands of people. Christian people. People who defend the family, the homeland. So we can’t go through that anymore. We are tired – he pointed.

Check out the full interview:

