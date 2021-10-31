Solange takes over ‘clean on cellphone’ before A Fazenda 13 and is asked: ‘Nude?’

Solange Gomes admitted that she erased a number of contents from her cell phone before the confinement in A Fazenda 2021. This Saturday (30), the report surprised Dayane Mello, who immediately questioned what had been deleted by her colleague in confinement: “WhatsApp nudes ?”.

“Stephanie [filha de Solange] it must be taking care of everything, it must be very focused, because it has never been [encarregada] payments, everything. She has my phone. Imagine, my love, I went off erasing a lot of stuff from the phone,” Solange revealed.

The former Big Brother Italia clapped her hands, laughed and asked her professional colleague: “WhatsApp nudes?”. “No, I don’t. That I don’t have!” Solange assured. “But you know, right? That it can do a lot of things, if you know how to dig it,” Dayane pointed out.

“My phone doesn’t have these things, I don’t do that. I erased my stuff, went out erasing everything. I cleaned it, a reset. I even had my hand hurting. Is the name reset? Oh, you understand”, insisted Solange, in allusion to the English expression used for the process of formatting electronic devices.

Dayane took advantage of the family theme and said that she spent a few days with her Brazilian relatives before entering the confinement, as she lives abroad.

Check out the video:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos