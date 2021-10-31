Solar storm raises alert for astronauts and airplane passengers

O Space Weather Forecasting Center (SPWC), gives National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), from the United States, issued a alert in which he warns of the possibility that the solar storm that will hit Earth this weekend will pose a risk to people, but not to the overwhelming majority of the planet’s inhabitants.

The SWPC warning is valid for astronauts orbiting the Earth, as in International Space Space (ISS), and also for passengers and aircraft crew on commercial flights at high latitudes, that is, close to the poles. Many flights take routes close to the poles, especially in the Northern Hemisphere on routes between North America, Europe and Asia. The NOAA warning further underscores the risk to satellites orbiting the world.

According to the statement, “an increase in the energetic portion of the solar radiation spectrum may indicate an increased biological risk to astronauts or passengers and crew on high-latitude and high-altitude flights. In addition, energetic particles can pose an increased risk to all satellite systems susceptible to the effects of single events.”.

The Space Weather Prediction Center predicts a severe G3-scale Geomagnetic storm, which goes up to 5, which is severe, this weekend. The storm will follow a significant solar eruption with coronal mass ejection (EMC) from the Sun that occurred on October 28th.

The analysis indicated that the plasma left the Sun towards Earth at a speed of 973 kilometers per second and it is expected that it will arrive on our planet during this Saturday and continue throughout Sunday with less intensity.

As the coronal mass ejection approaches Earth, NOAA’s DSCOVR satellite will be among the first space instruments to detect changes in the solar wind in real time, and SWPC forecasters will update their alerts and warnings.

Expectation for a Northern Lights show

Northern lights watchers look forward to Saturday night to Sunday in Europe and North America that can repeat the spectacle in the sky from days ago. The strong solar storm should move the traditional aurora belt away from the pole to lower latitudes. NOAA’s Space Weather Forecasting Center predicts chance of auroras in the far northeast of the United States, in the North of the North American Midwest and in the state of Washington.

CME associated with Thursday’s solar flare is expected to reach earth tomorrow. A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday and Sunday, and may drive the dawn over the Northeast, to the upper Midwest, to WA state. Check https://t.co/WeNidVVNv6 for updates. pic.twitter.com/GOvR3a8AJX — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 29, 2021

You NOAA forecasters say there is an 85% chance of geomagnetic storms this Saturday, when the EMC is expected to reach the Earth’s magnetic field. It could be a strong storm, category G3, NASA scientist Tony Phillips believes the auroras could descend to mid-latitude places in the United States like Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon and Virginia, which would put big cities like New York City , Boston and Chicago on the Northern Lights route, as the Northern Lights are also known.

In the Southern Hemisphere, the auroras can still be seen in South Australia, as in Tasmania, and also in southern areas of New Zealand. The austral aurora will still appear over the Antarctic regions and should be observed from the polar bases of several countries on the frozen continent.

the cause of the solar storm

The solar storm that will hit Earth this weekend will be a coronal mass ejection (EMC) resulting from Thursday’s X1 explosion in the Sun, which should reach the Earth’s magnetic field in the course of today. EMC was launched into space yesterday after an X-type explosion in sunspot AR2887 with a large and powerful solar flare that at the time of ejection release was aimed directly at Earth. Therefore, the probability of a stronger solar storm this weekend is high.

A bright halo coronal mass ejection was observed by NASA’s SOHO coronagraph which blocks most of the Sun’s light. The halo is indicative that the CME is likely Earth-directed and may bring spectacular aurora down late Saturday in the form of a strong geomagnetic storm. #spacewx pic.twitter.com/le5Vm7BGk2 — Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) October 28, 2021

The images from the SOHO probe showed large amounts of protons heading towards the Earth and that they arrived on our planet on Thursday just an hour after they were released by the Sun. The coronal mass ejection that will bring the solar storm takes more than two days to cross all the space between the Sun and Earth.

Just as with phenomena on Earth, there are different scales to define phenomena and their intensity (Richter for earthquakes, Saffir-Simpson for hurricanes or Fujita for tornadoes), solar flares also have a scale that is based on letters and numbers.

Forget things that go bump in the night. This massive Halloween week solar storm in 2003 gave us a real fright: https://t.co/H5Yb4ADfRW pic.twitter.com/9CDTa60cT6 — NOAA NCEI (@NOAANCEI) October 30, 2021

The weakest are of type A while those of class B are considered weak. Type C solar flares, on the other hand, are small, but they can already have a smaller impact on Earth, notably favoring auroras at the poles. Class M explosions, in turn, are considered to be of medium intensity and can interfere with radio transmissions.

Finally, type X explosions, such as the one recorded on the farm and which was X1, are the most intense and longest, and can even cause large effects on terrestrial life if violent. The strongest solar flare ever documented occurred on November 4, 2003 and was an X28 and affected several satellites at the time.