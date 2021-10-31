SP government vetoes a law that would end half-price

The acting governor, Carlos Pignatari, vetoed in full on Friday, 29, the bill that aimed to end the half-price ticket of cultural and sporting events in the State of São Paulo. His understanding was that the proposal “is incompatible with the general rules issued by the Union“. The decision was published in the Official State Gazette this Saturday. The text, authored by Deputy Arthur do Val (Patriots), defended that there was no differentiation in the sale of tickets for all categories entitled to the benefit, such as students or seniors.







Text was authored by Deputy Arthur do Val (Patriots) Photo: Disclosure / Alesp / Estadão

Pignatari, who is in charge because of a trip abroad by João Doria and Rodrigo Garcia, says that the proposal “does not comply with federal law” and “the matter is sufficiently disciplined at the federal level”.

In the order, it indicates that there is a discrepancy between the project and provisions contained in federal law nº 12.933, of 2013, which guarantees half-price for students, the elderly, people with disabilities and needy young people aged 15 to 29 in artistic, cultural and sporting events. It also emphasizes that, by prohibiting establishments from establishing maximum quotas for half-price tickets and preventing half-price tickets for specific ticket categories, the text conflicts with federal legislation, which guarantees the benefit for 40% of the total available tickets.

It also points out that, according to the Federal Supreme Court, supplementary legislation can fill gaps or gaps left by federal legislation, but not to object or replace it.

In a demonstration this Saturday, on Twitter, Pignatari says that “personally he does not agree with the punishment of young and old”.

As governor, I vetoed the project that would end the half-price ticket in SP. It was a recommendation from the technical staff of the @governmentsp. The matter is a federal competence and I personally do not agree with penalizing young and old. So, the benefit remains valid — Carlão Pignatari (@carlaopignatari) October 30, 2021

The idea of ​​the project was that cinemas, concerts, exhibitions and games in stadiums would start charging a single price for the ticket, eliminating the obligation to reserve quotas of at least 40% of the tickets to be allocated to half-price tickets. The text had been approved by the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) last Wednesday, 27, and needed to be sanctioned by the governor.