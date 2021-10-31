‘Spider-Man 3’: Supposed images of the COSTUMES that will be worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield leak

While the Sony keeps trying to demystify that Spider-Men in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, new alleged leaks seem to support this theory.

Images of the uniforms that are to be used in the film were posted on Twitter, and they appear to be real. Sony did not comment.

IMAGINE KEVIN FEIGE’S DESPERATION WITH ALL THESE LEAKS AND AGAIN CONFIRMING TOBEY AND ANDREW IN NO WAY HOME pic.twitter.com/ygObZS8Na3 — ♡ˊˎ- (@TASMFELICIA) October 30, 2021

at this step the film is filtered before they remove the trailer, dear (equal… is it real?) pic.twitter.com/Luv2uwTbW2 — spooky anna lvs jimmy¡! 🕷️ (@spdeytorch) October 30, 2021

the concept arts of no way home and andrew forgotten at the barbecue pic.twitter.com/nrcvuGBSYy — ♡ˊˎ- (@TASMFELICIA) October 30, 2021

TOBEY MAGUIRE TESTING THE COSTUME PRA NO WAY HOME PQP KRAI pic.twitter.com/DkujsMBT5J — João victor (@Jvlinss_) October 30, 2021

Fans are disgusted by the lack of publicity and the delay of the new trailer for the sequel. Because of this, the channel of Sony is being bombarded by dislikes in trailers for other productions.

In just two days, a commemorative preview of ‘The Man in Darkness 2‘ had more than 09 thousand dislikes against only 900 likes.

already the teasers dedicated to the characters of ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘ add up more than 21 thousand dislikes against 9 thousand likes in all.

In addition, all videos published by the studio receive comments like “We don’t care about this, we want the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’.”

Other comments still reinforce:

“Let’s show Sony that fans are the boss.”

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ will have nothing less than two hours and a half, and will reach national cinemas in December 16th.

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.