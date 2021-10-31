Square Enix releases more details on Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

After the surprising announcement during yesterday’s State of Play (October 27th), developer tri-Ace and publisher Square Enix released more information about Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the sixth game in the series to be released in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

tri-Ace promises a game that will transport players into an expansive world of science fiction and take them on an exhilarating journey with fast-paced combat, rich exploration and an original story. With star ocean celebrating their 25th birthday, Star Ocean: The Divine Force will build on the franchise’s rich history with new features that will delight you for years to come.

The Divine Force will return to the “double protagonists” system seen in Star Ocean: The Second Story, presenting two distinct perspectives of two different civilizations colliding and the story can be lived from the point of view of each character. The events that will happen during the story and who will be your allies at the end of the game will change depending on the chosen protagonist.

The main characters will be Raymond, a young boy from the non-federated planet of Verguld, and Laeticia, the princess of the kingdom of Aucerius, a large territory located on the underdeveloped planet of Aster IV.

Raymond uses a Greatsword and is extremely confident, which sometimes makes him act without thinking about what concerns his work and his friends, which ends up causing problems for the Ydas crew. He has an affable nature, a big heart and a good business sense.

Due to his lack of affiliation with the Pangalactic Federation, he is not bound by the Pact for the Preservation of Underdeveloped Planets and his openness to know others regardless of his technological advancement is what conquers Laeticia.

Laeticia, on the other hand, has a radiant and resolute personality that is admired around the realm, but her demeanor betrays her propensity for wearing armor and her incredible skill with double blades.

To face the growing threat of a nearby realm, Laeticia sets out on a secret journey to locate a certain individual. She meets Raymond on the way, recently trapped in Aster IV. The two agree to help each other and begin traveling together.

The title reveal trailer also showed two other important companions of the protagonists. One of them is Albaird, a childhood friend of Laeticia who now serves as a knight of the realm of Aucerius.

He excels at using semiomancy and handling his chakrams. His intense feeling of loyalty to Laeticia means he is never far from her. Albaird’s left arm is covered to the tips of his fingers and he occasionally gestures to protect it. He doesn’t trust Raymond when he meets him while escorting Laeticia on her secret journey. However, not wanting to go against her wishes, he reluctantly allows Raymond to join them.

Lastly, we have Elena, Raymond’s first mate and part of Ydas’ crew. She takes care of the operational part of practically everything on the ship and her vast knowledge and legal behavior have earned the trust of Raymond and the entire team. Elena is constantly surprised by Raymond’s tendency toward irresponsibility, but she still has a high opinion of his leadership skills.

Check out images of the title in this gallery. More information about Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be given in the Brazilian autumn of 2022.