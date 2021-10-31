Sthe does the Egyptian and denies having seen Dynho bullying Day.

Sthefane Matos did the Egyptian and denied having seen the bullying of Dynho Alves against Dayane Mello in A Fazenda 2021. At dawn this Sunday (31), the digital influencer told Aline Mineiro that she did not agree with this type of behavior, despite having been with the dancer on more than one occasion where he used the mocking model.

The ex-panicat complained to the farmer of the week about the insistence of MC’s partner Mirella to make fun of the former Big Brother Italia participant. “I don’t think it’s right to be making fun of it”, Aline vented in A Fazenda 13.

“There, I don’t know… For you, I don’t vote. That’s right, I don’t think it’s right, if I had seen it…”, Sthe countered. “Friend, it’s the whole day. It’s horrible, I try to control myself a lot,” said Day’s affair on Record’s rural reality show.

On Saturday (30), the model’s fans revolted and defended the girl on social networks after Arcrebiano de Araújo and Dynho once again mocked the way Dayane Mello spoke. While they dealt with the animals, the two talked about the next steps of the game using the model’s accent in an ironic way.

Netizens complained about the attitude of the model’s opponents on the reality show and made the hashtag “Dayane deserve respect” to enter the most talked about topics on Twitter.

The pair made a mockery of the girl while commenting on the events of the party. “These people like to build shacks, I want to see if it’s really good on the testing ground,” said the dancer. Afterwards, the two even imitated the horse neigh — another way to ridicule Dayane.

