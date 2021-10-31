Still in pain, Matheus Cadorini works to be available to Inter at Gre-Nal | International

Inter’s medical department is working to get Matheus Cadorini back in condition. The centre-forward, who is recovering from a chest injury suffered while defending the under-20 team, still feels pain in the area. However, he follows the treatment to the letter and is motivated to return to the lawns soon.

The 19-year-old hopes to be available to Diego Aguirre for the Gre-Nal 434, scheduled for November 6th. If released, it will alleviate the trainer’s problems in the sector.

The projection at the base, in which he has 14 goals and an assist in 21 matches in the year, aroused Aguirre’s curiosity. The plow clamped the center forward to the top group. In the 5-2 rout over Chapecoense, he confirmed expectations, showed opportunism and scored the last of the Gauchos.

At 11 min of the 2nd half – header by Matheus Cadorini from Internacional against Chapecoense

Currently, the Uruguayan only has Yuri Alberto for the role. In addition to Cadorini, Vinicius Mello is in the medical department. He fractured his left foot and will only return next season. Paolo Guerrero, who was the first choice at shirt 11, terminated his contract earlier this week.

Yuri is hanging with two yellow cards. The Brasileirão runner-up with 11 goals, if punished in the duel against São Paulo at Morumbi, will be low in next week’s derby.

In addition to Cadorini, the medical department is working to make Daniel available again. The goalkeeper suffered a crack in the rib. The trend is for Marcelo Lomba to receive another opportunity this weekend.