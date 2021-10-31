Leonardo came to the defense of attackers Neymar and Messie also argued in favor of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s work at PSG

In an interview with the newspaper le Parisien, who is known to be quite critical of the PSG, the sporting director of the team in the French capital, Leonardo, raised the tone and made strong statements.

The Brazilian came out in defense of the attackers Neymar and Messi, which have been frequently detonated by the publication, and also argued in favor of the technician’s work Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG returns to the field for the French Championship on Saturday (6), at 5 pm (GMT), against Bordeaux, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+

To put it into context, the interview was given right after the 2-1 comeback triumph over Lille, last Friday, in the French Championship.

At the time, Paris suffered a lot on the field and stayed behind on the scoreboard until the final minutes, when they managed to find the victory in two moves by the Argentine Angel of Mary.

See Leonardo’s main statements:

‘Stop promoting yourself behind PSG’s back’

“Obviously we have things to improve. It’s even normal, because you have to look at the number of new players that have arrived, the important changes that have been made, the injuries, the travels to play with national teams, the time to adapt, to understand how the team plays… We’re not at the point we want yet, but the team is working hard to get there. What I don’t like is the way we are judged, with the coaches and the great players who arrived this year being criticized for free.. I do not understand why. We accept (the criticisms) because we know we’re not doing so well. But there are ways and ways (to criticize)”

“It’s the way (the criticisms are made) that bothers me. You can say we’re not playing so well, but you can’t go overboard. You can’t say, for example, that our coach doesn’t understand football or that our players are grade 0. I’ll always try to stay calm, but people want to promote themselves when they talk about PSG. Anyone can criticize or say they don’t like how the team plays. But don’t promote yourself behind our backs. Even not playing the way we want, today we have 10 wins, one draw and one defeat in the French Championship and we are 10 points ahead of everyone else. At Champions League, we have 7 points, with two wins and a draw”

“It’s OK to be picky. I’m just complaining about the way (that the le Parisien is demanding). It’s true, we didn’t play well against Lille and we know that. But you can’t minimize our willpower. Beating Lille, who played a great game, is not easy. We were behind on the scoreboard and we won. Against Angers, same thing. Against Lyon, the same thing. That’s why we are in 1st place. It’s not a coincidence“

Messi’s bad phase

“Messi arrived at PSG and, with this bunch of FIFA Dates we’ve had, he spent his first two months more outside France than in Paris. When you travel so much, it makes sense that you feel muscle discomfort. It’s the same thing with Neymar. […] I’m not worried (about Messi), because I see everything that happens on a daily basis here. Sometimes people pretend they don’t know anything, but the truth is, we know everything that’s going on. If there’s something wrong with the players, we talk to them directly. It has always been and always will be”

Neymar unfairly criticized

“I think (the French media’s criticism of Neymar) is unfair. Today (against Lille), he played a great game in terms of volume and even defensively. Of course there are still things to adjust. But if he were a player who lives in the middle of parties, as you say, he couldn’t play that way for 90 minutes, it would be impossible. And I’m not just talking about Neymar, Messi or Mbappé, but your general view of PSG. Stay calm, sometimes it’s too exaggerated. Some need to stop trying to promote themselves behind PSG’s back“

‘Pochettino needs time’

“The criticisms against the coach are too much. You try to make it look like he’s a guy who doesn’t know anything (about football). When Pochettino arrived, they said he was ‘top 5‘of the world, and now he doesn’t understand anything. […] He needs time. Everyone needs time. At PSG, charging is normal, as we are in a hurry. We don’t want to wait six years to play well. With the team we have, we want to win something this year, for sure. I’m not saying we’ll be successful, but we have the paths. We have a great coach, a great cast and we are going forward to pursue our goals”