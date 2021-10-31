Strike by truck drivers: president of the union central assures that “Brazil will stop”

The strike by truck drivers, who protest against excessive increases in diesel prices, will “stop Brazil”. At least that is what Antonio Neto, president of the Central dos Sindicatos Brasileiros (CSB) guarantees.

This Friday (29), Neto met with representatives of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL) and the Federation of Road Transport Workers of the State of São Paulo (FTTRESP). Also present at the meeting were Nailton Francisco de Souza, president of the New Workers Union Central (NCST), and the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão.

“We have just finished a meeting with leaders of truck drivers and transporters. The strike will happen. At zero hour, November 1st, Brazil will start to stop. All truck drivers, workers. we are supporting this strike. It is no longer possible for this incident. Excessive increases, revolt of all Brazilians with increases in gas, gasoline, diesel, and 31 million profits distributed to few shareholders”, said Neto.

“That’s why there will be a strike, yes. And we will support it. This strike is not just for truck drivers, it is for the Brazilian people. It’s you who have a car, who have to buy gas and you’re not getting it, the electricity will also shoot up. We need to fix this”, completed the union leader.

The truck drivers’ strike on November 1st is expected to be nationwide and is organized by CNTTL, Abrava and the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC).

“Bolsonaro will have to look for someone else to blame”

On the eve of the truck drivers’ strike, scheduled for this Monday (1), the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) approved the freezing of the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) charged on fuel sales for 90 days.

The objective is to try to control the increase in prices, since this year gasoline accumulates an increase of 74% and diesel of 65%. Category leaders, however, claim that the measure is “palliative” and that the stoppage should be maintained.

“The situation of the freezing is like that palliative that he [Jair Bolsonaro] managed to get two months off federal tax. After two months everything returns to normal and the problem has not been resolved. We want a definitive solution, not a palliative one”, he says to Forum José Roberto Stringasci, from the National Association of Transporters of Brazil.

President of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, says that President Jair Bolsonaro will need to find “someone else to blame”.

To justify the increases in gasoline, so far he has placed the responsibility on the governors, stating that the increase is due to ICMS.

“I see that the president will have to look for someone else to blame. This is a project by the consortium of governors, which was under study, but right now it doesn’t refresh the prices. The governors are doing their part and now the federal government will have to do their part”, demanded Chorão.

“Alms”

Last week, Jair Bolsonaro had already tried to prevent the truck drivers’ strike by promising a “diesel aid” of R$400 a month for self-employed workers in the category. The promise, however, did not please and has been treated by leaders as “alms”.

“The truck driver doesn’t want alms, he wants dignity. For the oil companies (they give) a trillion, for the truck driver humiliation”, Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, director of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), told the newspaper Estadão, confirming that the strike on November 1st is on.

Wallace Landim, president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava) and who led the truck driver strike in 2018, gave an interview to Metrópoles portal and followed the same line: “Truck driver does nothing with R$ 400, with diesel on average of BRL 4.80. The R$400 proposed by the president does not meet the demands of truck drivers. We will maintain our demands and strike on November 1st”, he declared.

