Super Mario Bros. cartridge 2 sells for $88,500

A sealed copy of the video game Super Mario Bros. two, from 1988, found in the back of a closet in Indiana, sold for more than $88,000 (about R$495,000), according to the auction house responsible for the sale.

The Harritt Group said the item was found in “almost new” condition in a video game box in the crowded closet that was part of an estate property in the town of Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

“At first glance, it was a comforting wave of classic Nintendo nostalgia. All the classics were there, Super Mario Brothers, Duck Hunt, Qix and even a NES console. So we did what any kid in the ’90s would do: we turned on the console and tested open games,” said the Harritt Group in the item description.

The never-open copy of the Super Mario Bros. game. 2 was rated by Wata Games in Denver, which gave it a 9.8 A+ rating, the second highest score it could receive, the auction house said.

In an online auction last week, the item sold for $88,55,000, including an additional charge to the bid price.

In the game, Mario and his friends must free the land of Subcon from the villain Wart.

Super Mario games, a series released in 1985, have hit record prices for the past two years.

In July, a copy of Super Mario 64 sold for over $1.5 million (about R$8.4 million), the highest amount ever paid for a video game.

It broke the record set at the same auction for another Nintendo game, The Legend of Zelda, which raised $870,000, according to auction house Heritage.

Prior to these two record sales, the highest price ever paid for a game at auction was believed to be $660,000 (R$3.7 million) at another Heritage auction in April for a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros.

Before that, a sealed variant of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for US$156,000 (R$879,000), the company said, breaking the record price set in July of US$114,000 (R$642,000) for a 1985 copy of the game.

