Surreal Party has Dennis DJ and vents in A Fazenda 13 – Photos

After an intense week in The Farm 13, the pawn played at the Surreal Party and enjoyed the night of last Friday (29) a lot! The 14 participants used the celebration to have fun, but also let off steam and talk about the game. Check out everything that happened on the night! Play/PlayPlus

The pedestrians were very animated with the opening of the Surreal Festival. Dressed in character for the night out, they went to see how each decorated corner of the Fazerla was looking. Play/Playplus

Dennis DJ arrived with everything to cheer up the pawn! Nothing like a good pagoda to make the crowd voice their voices. When the funk rolls around, nobody stays still! It’s hand on the knee and a lot of flexibility. The pedestrians were very animated with the artist’s presentation Play/Playplus

Dynho commanded the choreography packed by the music of Léo Santana. To honor the singer, everyone made an L with their hand and took the opportunity to go down to the ground. Mileide got so excited that even slipped. Even so, he didn’t let the joy go away Play/Playplus

Bil went back to talking about Dayane during the party. O physical educator revealed to Mileide that he has a huge rancidity of the model, being difficult to even bear it. The colleague just laughed at the outburst and went out to dance. The model was not happy and also talked to Sthefane. O pawn judged Dayane’s attitude towards Mileide during the program Faro time: “Ridiculous”. What happened in the dynamic? Play/Playplus

Party times are also great for chatting about the game. The elimination of Tati Quebra Barraco left Solange very shaken. Dayane decided to console her colleague with a few words, but criticized the attitudes of the funkeira in the reality show: “The public had an expectation of what she was not”. Play/Playplus

The atmosphere of romance between Marina and Gui Araujo at the Fun Park Party was not present at the Surreal Party. The influencer spoke with Aline and criticized the businessman: “The guy didn’t value me”. During the conversation, the pair also talked about positioning in the game. Aline asked her colleague to show her opinion more often and Marina countered, saying that that was her “way”. Play/Playplus

You pawns dragged – literally – Dynho and Gui Araujo to the dance floor. The singer, who didn’t even have a way to react, laughed and left screaming as he was shaken by his colleagues. Excited, the participants continued the mess and chanted ‘I’m not leaving’ when the music stopped playing Play/Playplus