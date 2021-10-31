Taís Araújo makes a very rare appearance with his two children with Lázaro Ramos

Actress Taís Araújo delighted when she appeared with her two children with her husband, actor Lázaro Ramos

The actress Taís Araújo surprised and delighted by making a very rare appearance with her two children with her husband, the actor Lazarus Ramos. They are the proud parents of João Vicente, ten, and Maria Antônia, six.

Despite being one of the most famous couples in the country, Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos chose to be discreet when it comes to their children. In this way, the actors do not show photos of the children on their social networks and also avoid making public appearances with the children.

But now, Taís was photographed going to board at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro along with her two children. The actress appeared walking hand in hand with her two children through the airport.

Internet users were just praise for the two children of Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos. “Oh, how beautiful your children are!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “Your children are very beautiful! Also with such a beautiful father and mother!”.

Many internet users also commented on the fact that the girl Maria Antônia is very similar to her mother, while João Vicente is the face of her father. “That’s cute! It’s a mini Taís and a mini Lázaro! Very beautiful!”, commented a netizen.

Recently, Taís and Lázaro celebrated 17 years together. To celebrate, the actress declared to her husband saying: “That day happened 3 weeks ago, it was a beautiful, loving weekend, surrounded by friends we love, who love us, our children were radiant and so were we, the day it was beautiful and that’s all I want with you all my life: us + our children + our friends, lots of love and the sun to bless our life. Ah, a good drink is also welcome, always. I love you, little one. Happy 16+1 to us! And may the sun continue to guide us!”.

