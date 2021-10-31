Take the opportunity to build positions at Suzano, while the action is penalized

Analysts emphasize that this is the time to build positions in the Suzano (SUZB3), Brazilian company operating in the paper & cellulose, while his actions continue discounting an unreal (excessively bassist) scenario, in the view of Leonardo Correa, Caio Greiner and Bruno Lima, from BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

Ebitda (Earnings Before Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) in the amount of R$ 6.3 billion, reported by Suzano in the third quarter of this year, exceeded BTG’s estimates by 7%.

The bank reiterates the purchase of the paper, with a target price of R$ 92 per share of Suzano.

THE Now Investments is also very optimistic about Suzano and highlights that the company’s board approved the Cerrado pulp project, whose capacity was increased to 2.55 million tons per year of hardwood pulp (compared to 2.3 million tons previously), while industrial capex was maintained at R$ 14.7 billion.

The brokerage recommends the purchase of Suzano, with a target price of R$95 per share over the next 12 months.

did well without China

THE China is the main buyer of cellulose in the world, but in a quarter marked by the closing of the Chinese market, Suzano did very well in maintaining the profitability of the segment by better exploring peripheral markets that showed better dynamics, such as the U.S and the Europe, as well as the spread between the fibers, which remains at a high level.

“The paper industry is also consolidating the recovery and provided a good result for Suzano, which again managed to reduce its leverage in dollars. Given the presentation of numbers in line with our expectations, we expect a neutral reception of the results presented”, points out analyst Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa Investimentos.

With neutral recommendation, the brokerage estimates target price at BRL 68 per share of Suzano, implying 39% wing potential in the next 12 months.