Taliban fighters kill two people for playing music at wedding – International

KABUL – Combatants of the Taliban killed two guests of one wedding per play music, reported this Saturday, 30, local authorities and witnesses, in an act condemned by the government commanded by the militia itself, in Kabul.

One of the victims’ relatives reported that Taliban militiamen opened fire during a wedding organized in the city of Sorkhood (East) because guests were listening to Afghan music, killing two people and injuring two others.

All secular music was banned by the Taliban during their previous regime. Although the new Islamic government has yet to legislate on the matter, it still considers listening to non-religious music to be contrary to its view of Islamic law.

“Young people were playing music in a separate room, three Taliban came and shot them. The two wounded are in serious condition,” said a witness.

Qazi Mullah Adel, a spokesman for Nangarhar Province, confirmed the incident without giving further details. In Kabul, the government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, did not confirm the authenticity of the incident, but added that the Taliban opposes such acts.

“No one among the ranks of the Islamic Emirate (as the interim Taliban government calls itself) has the right to avoid music, except the Ministry for Propagating Virtue and Preventing Vice, and only through prayers,” said Mujahid .

This is the first event of its kind to be publicized since fundamentalists took control of the country.

The Taliban even banned music when they ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, as well as forcing women to stay at home based on their strict interpretation of Islam and prohibiting them from working or going to school, something that did not openly happen until now.

Although the music has not yet been officially banned in Afghanistan, the vast majority of the Taliban consider it banned by Islam. Afghan weddings, which can host hundreds of people in large rooms, have been silenced for fear of Islamists./AFP and EFE