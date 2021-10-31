Taliban kill two people for song in marriage

posted on 10/30/2021 1:43 PM



(credit: WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)

Taliban fighters killed two guests at a wedding for playing music, local authorities and witnesses reported on Saturday (30), in an act condemned by the Taliban government.

One of the victims’ relatives reported that Taliban militiamen opened fire during a wedding organized in the city of Sorkhood (East) because the guests were listening to Afghan music, killing two people and injuring two others.

All secular music was banned by the Taliban during its previous regime (1996-2001).

Although the new Islamic government has yet to legislate on the matter, it still considers listening to non-religious music to be contrary to its view of Islamic law.

“Young people were playing music in a separate room, three Taliban came and shot them. The two wounded are in serious condition,” said a witness.

Qazi Mullah Adel, a spokesman for Nangarhar province, confirmed the incident without giving further details.

In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not confirm the authenticity of the incident, but added that the Taliban were opposed to such acts.