Taliban says failure to recognize their government could have global effects

The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday (30) to recognize their rule in Afghanistan, and said the failure to do so and the continued freeze of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country, but for the world.

No country has formally recognized the Taliban government since insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces serious economic and humanitarian crises.

“Our message to America is: ‘If non-recognition continues, the problems in Afghanistan will continue, which is a problem for the region that could turn into a problem for the world,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid , to journalists at a press conference this Saturday.

He said the reason the Taliban and the United States went to war last time was also because the two did not have formal diplomatic ties.

american invasion

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11, 2001, attack after the Taliban government refused to hand over al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

“These issues that caused the war could have been resolved through negotiation, they could also have been resolved through political commitment,” said Mujahid.

He added that recognition is a right of the Afghan people.

Recognition

While no country has recognized the Taliban government, senior officials from several countries have met with the movement’s leadership in Kabul and abroad.

The last visit was by Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow, who was in Kabul. The two sides discussed the rapid implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, Mujahid said earlier on Twitter.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Taliban officials in Qatar earlier this week.

Mujahid said Saturday that China had pledged to finance transport infrastructure and give Kabul’s exports access to Chinese markets through neighboring Pakistan.

Mujahid also spoke about the problems facing border crossings, especially with Pakistan, which has seen frequent closures and protests in recent days. The crossings are crucial for landlocked Afghanistan.

He said serious talks on the matter were held when Pakistan’s foreign minister traveled to Kabul last week.