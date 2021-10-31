Task Force Targets Fraud at Fuel Station Bombs in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Inspectors from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), Procon and the State Finance Department carry out an operation against fraud in ten posts in the West Zone of Rio, this Saturday (23).

Of the seven posts that were inspected until early afternoon, four had sealed bombs.

The inspectors check the quality and validity of fuels, as well as the quantity that comes out of the pumps. At the first inspection station, in Campo Grande, adulterated fuel was found.

The inspectors arrived at the site after complaints from customers. They did the test and, after verifying the irregularity, they sealed two gas pumps.

“If there is any doubt about the quality, any consumer can ask to do this test, and the station is required to have the equipment. And in this test we found the percentage of ethanol in gasoline. In other words, we add a saline water solution to gasoline there and it promotes the separation of ethanol from gasoline and we have to find 27% there,” explained Marcelo Silva, assistant superintendent of inspection at the ANP.

“In the case here, we had almost 3 times this volume of ethanol in gasoline, which harms the consumer, harms the state, harms society as a whole”.

In some posts, the problem is one of quantity and not one of quality.

The gallons need to be 20 liters. In inspections, inspectors check if the amount that comes out of the pump is exactly that, after the gas station attendant fills up. The practice known as low pump happens when less gasoline comes out than purchased by the consumer.

One of them also found expired and unspecified products exposed for sale and the absence of the Procon complaints book poster.

A law dated February this year requires all service stations to display a panel with components of the price of automotive fuel at dealer stations, which must contain the following information:

The regional average value at the producer or importer;

The reference price for the Tax on Transactions related to the Circulation of Goods and Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services – ICMS;

The value of ICMS;

The amount of the Contribution to the Social Integration Programs and the Public Servant’s Heritage Formation – Contribution to the PIS/Pasep and the Contribution to Social Security Financing – Cofins;

The amount of the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain levied on the import and sale of oil and its derivatives, natural gas and its derivatives, and fuel ethyl alcohol (CIDE-fuels).

According to the ANP, approximately 98% of gas stations sell fuel correctly, and operations are carried out precisely where there is already some suspicion of irregularity.

Customers can also request to take these tests at any gas station.