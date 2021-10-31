Tatá Werneck recalls Paulo Gustavo’s sincere moments: ‘Saudade’ · TV News

Killed by Covid-19, Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021) would turn 43 this Saturday (30), and Tatá Werneck shared a tribute to the comedian on Instagram. In the publication, the presenter of Lady Night recalled sincere and fun moments lived with her friend. “Saudade”, vented the comedian.

“I’m looking at our pictures… This first one, I went to visit the babies [Gael e Romeu] and you said: ‘But, Tatá, are you going to camp here? Because baby, we visit quickly and go, ok?’. In the third photo, [estamos] having fun at a game because it was always a special day to see you,” began Clara Maria’s mother in the Instagram post.

The artist added: “On Wednesday, at Disney, when you said: ‘Guys, no one can buy anything, ok? Because Tatá fills herself with something for a dollar and we already know she won’t carry a bag. It’s for people upload that I already understand’. I love you so much”.

The comedian’s post received comments from Armando Babaioff, Daniela Mercury and model Caroline Trentini. Through the Stories tool, Tatá also shared other photos with his friend on trips. “Overwhelming homesickness,” he commented.

Earlier, Thales Bretas had a long rant about her husband. The dermatologist also spoke about the moments he lived with the actor and about the difficulty of dealing with his death. “Thank you for transforming my world and so many people!.”

Romeo and Gael’s father published a video with several photos of the couple with the song Let Somebody Go, by Coldplay with Selena Gomez. “I spent eight of my 33 birthdays by your side! The first in the beginning of dating, and the last on the day you had to be hospitalized,” he said.

Paulo Gustavo died on May 4 this year after spending more than 50 days in hospital as a result of Covid-19. Last Tuesday (26), the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro, sanctioned Law 9440, which decrees the Humor Day in honor of Paulo Gustavo .

The date is now part of the official Rio de Janeiro calendar and will always be celebrated on October 30, the actor’s birthday. The project is authored by the president of Alerj, deputy André Ceciliano (PT), and also pays homage to all comedians and comedians in Brazil.

See Tatá Werneck’s publication: