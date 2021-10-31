Tati Quebra Barraco reveals who would like to expel

The program “Hora do Faro”, on Record TV, this Sunday, October 31, receives Tati Quebra Barraco, the sixth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”, for a controversial conversation with columnists Chico Barney, Leo Dias and Keila Jimenez and with Lucas Maciel, presenter of the Decompression Cabin.

In the chat, which is part of The Farm – Last Chance, the singer opens the game about her experience in the competition and confesses that, if she had the power, she would take Dayane, Dinho and Gui Araujo out of the reality show and explains her motivation, which will be revealed to the public this Sunday!

In “Jogo das Plaquinhas”, a game in which qualities and defects of the pawns that remain in the competition are chosen, Tati distributed a record number of 11 defects to Gui Araujo, including “cruel”, “traitor” and “cowardly”. Day was another participant detonated by the singer, whom he called “bad character” and “hypocrite”, among others.

Tati still faces the dreaded “Truth Machine”, in which an expert analyzes whether she honestly answers questions about her experience in the house, and presenter Rodrigo Faro conducts a virtual dynamic with those confined in Itapecerica da Serra.

Edu Moraes/Record TV

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda 13: After Tati Quebra Barraco leaves, who deserves to win the reality show?

Farm 13: ‘It was horrible’, Tati laments elimination

Maurício Souza blames ‘Turma da Lacração’ for dismissal

Mc Gui’s Volta da Roça has fireworks in A Fazenda 13

Farm 13: Solange Gomes bursts into tears after Tati leaves