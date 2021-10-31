Tesla is worth $1tr: Learn about Musk’s company history and electric cars

Tesla, an electric vehicle maker, has, over the years, gained respect in the automotive sector and, in some ways, even surpassed traditional rivals with more than a century of history.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Tesla announced that it had reached the milestone of 2 million units sold, an unprecedented fact so far. Between June and September alone, the company would have sold more than 241,000 units. With this, the brand would have sold 1 million units in 12 months.

Despite the 72.30% growth compared to 2020 until September, the company said it also faces some delays due to the semiconductor crisis, in addition to the delay of some suppliers in the delivery of components, which would be affecting sales.

Delayed or not, having focused on the development of all-electric vehicles since the beginning of operations, Tesla is today seen as a reference in the segment of vehicles powered by batteries. Some of the components of the American company are already purchased by traditional automakers, such as Daimler (owner of Mercedes-Benz) and Toyota.

More recently, the company had a great market appreciation. Today, it is quoted on the stock exchange at around US$ 1.042 trillion. This represents a value that is up to four times greater than that of brands such as Toyota in the market, for example. Tesla passed the $1 trillion mark after Hertz, the car rental giant, announced the purchase order for 100,000 units of the Model 3, the brand’s cheapest — and best-selling — electric car.

Today, Tesla has 2 assembly lines around the world focused solely on vehicle production.

The oldest is in Freemont, California, in the United States. It was founded in 2010 and produces the current four models that the brand offers: Model S, Model X, Model Y and Model 3. In 2019, the plant in Shanghai, China, was inaugurated, focused on the production of the last two models, plus recent and affordable.

A third unit, which will also produce Model Y and Model 3, is in the final stages of construction on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany.

Tesla was not always synonymous with Elon Musk

Although there is a belief that Tesla’s story is closely linked to the name of the American businessman, his story began earlier. As a company, it was founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. The first round of investments was led by Elon Musk, who joined the then-Tesla Motors board only in 2004 as chairman. The company’s name is a tribute to Serbian engineer Nikola Tesla.

The brand’s first vehicle, however, was only presented in 2008. It was the Tesla Roadster, a model of sporting proposal that was based on the chassis of the British Lotus Elise. In place of the conventional engine, it had an alternating current electric motor. With it, it was able to run up to 350 km without recharging, according to the company.

As one of the few options for electric vehicles at the time, one of the main criticisms leveled at the Roadster was that it appeared to have reached the market not yet finalized. It faced finishing problems, and owners rarely managed to reach the autonomy numbers advertised by the company.

The Tesla Roadster’s life was relatively short, being produced until the end of 2011. However, the brand has already announced plans to launch a second-generation sports car for the short term, including some controversial solutions. Elon Musk reportedly signaled that the car would even use thrusters similar to those used in SpaceX rockets (Musk’s aerospace company).

In 2012, Tesla introduced the Model S. The sedan showed that it was possible to make an electric car without necessarily committing to a futuristic look.

The car is still in production and has recently gained a new version, the Plaid, more powerful in the line. It is capable of delivering 1,020 hp of power and 144.8 kgfm of torque thanks to the use of three electric motors. With that, the brand promises an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.99 seconds. The new configuration also offers a joystick, which fulfills the role of a steering wheel.

Also introduced in 2012, the Tesla Model X it was the brand’s first SUV, targeting the premium and seven-seat segments. The model had “Falcon Doors”, hinged rear doors that opened upwards, not to the sides. Its operation was complex and was one of the reasons for the long delay in starting production, which only occurred in 2015.

Until then, with luxury products, Elon Musk’s company was already under pressure from investors to make a profit. And Tesla did what most automakers had done in the past: invested in a more affordable car. That’s how the Model 3 in 2017, a mid-size sedan that can now be purchased in the United States for as little as US$41,990. Despite being Tesla’s cheapest, even the basic version, with the smallest batteries, is capable of running 422 km on one charge.

Tesla is also not immune to market trends and a small SUV was needed in the same way as for traditional automakers. That was the motivation for launching the Model Y, in 2019, using the base of the entry sedan. Deliveries began in March of last year.

Along with the Model 3, the SUV was one of those responsible for the exponential increase in Tesla’s sales, as well as its revenue. Of the 241,300 units that the company sold globally in the third quarter, 235,025 corresponded to one of the two models. The sedan even achieved the feat of becoming the best-selling car in its class in Germany, surpassing local giants Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz in September.

Promises and controversies

Tesla’s history since Elon Musk’s involvement with the company has always been shrouded in controversy.

In the early years, cars didn’t necessarily do what the automaker claimed. Later, the automaker was accused of delivering vehicles with serious assembly defects, such as doors that did not align properly, for example. Since then, the brand has been solving these questions little by little.

Tesla has also always invested heavily in technology. The Model 3, to give you an idea, doesn’t even have a conventional instrument panel in front of the driver. All information and most of the car’s controls are concentrated on a huge digital screen that occupies the central portion of the cabin. Tesla calls the solution minimalist, but not all consumers approve of it.

The brand’s cars also have a series of cameras. In addition to 360-degree vision to aid maneuvers, they are also part of the “Sentry Mode” system. When a Tesla is parked, any movements around the vehicle can be recorded on video.

But cameras play a much bigger role in Musk’s strategy.

In 2016, Tesla stated that its vehicles would be equipped with hardware and software capable of offering Level 2 autonomous driving, where the driver could, in theory, let the car drive itself. Today, the system is shrouded in controversy.

Users already see it as a 100% autonomous car and it is common to report accidents involving Tesla cars where drivers were sleeping or even at the wheel. The charge is that the brand is selling a system with a promise that cannot yet be fulfilled.

The most recent controversy involving Tesla was the launch of Cybertruck, the brand’s first electric pickup. At the presentation, Elon Musk stated that the car’s windows should withstand high impacts, as a kind of anti-vandalism film. However, live, the windows could not withstand the tossing of a piece of steel similar in size to a tennis ball.

The look, beyond futuristic, also raised questions. With unpainted bodywork and sharp angles that look like they came out of a game, Cybertruck wouldn’t be targeting the traditional pickup truck buyer in the United States, but rather younger consumers and other models.

All Tesla releases suffered delivery delays and the market became suspicious of Musk’s promises. But the company’s numbers, both in sales and in market value, showed that, despite the CEO’s eccentricities and his cars, it is already an established company.