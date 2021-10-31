Test shows gaming performance running on Apple’s M1 Max processor

Despite the high price, the new MacBook has shy gaming performance

THE apple launched on the last day october 18th the new models of MacBook’s Pro. laptops are available with the brand M1 Max and M1 Pro processors in 14-inch and 16-inch summers. The MrMacRight YouTuber, which has the channel specialized in Apple devices, made several game tests running on the new 16-inch M1 Max, with 32GB of unified memory.

The results vary between one good performance in some titles and average in others. Despite having a powerful hardware, O Apple operating system makes gameplay difficult in some games, since there is no optimization for the system. some of the games tested had to run under translators like Rosetta 2 or Windows performers like the Parallels 17.

the games that rolled from native form in the system with the M1 Max processor, in general, had a good test performance.

Results

natives

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Average 120 FPS at Ultra/1440p resolution

– Average 120 FPS at Ultra/1440p resolution Myst Remake – Average 120 FPS at High/1080p resolution

– Average 120 FPS at High/1080p resolution Elysium disk – Average 120 FPS at Maximum resolution/1440p

– Average 120 FPS at Maximum resolution/1440p Minecraft (Rosetta 2 & Native) – Average 120 FPS at Standard/1440p resolution

Rosetta 2

Metro Exodus – 45 FPS average at High/2234p resolution

– 45 FPS average at High/2234p resolution Shadow of The Tomb Raider – Average 110 FPS at High Resolution/1080p

– Average 110 FPS at High Resolution/1080p The Pathless – Average of 50 FPS in High Resolution/1080p

– Average of 50 FPS in High Resolution/1080p Dying Light – Average of 60 FPS at Maximum/1080p resolution

– Average of 60 FPS at Maximum/1080p resolution Word of Warcraft – Average of 65 FPS at Full resolution/2160p

– Average of 65 FPS at Full resolution/2160p Black Ops 3 – Average of 85 FPS at High/1080p resolution

– Average of 85 FPS at High/1080p resolution DiRT 4 – Average 120 FPS in High resolution/1440p

– Average 120 FPS in High resolution/1440p Borderlands 3 – Average 40 FPS in High Resolution/1080p

– Average 40 FPS in High Resolution/1080p Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – 75 FPS average at High/1080p resolution

– 75 FPS average at High/1080p resolution Total War Saga: Troy – Average of 90 FPS at High/1080p resolution

– Average of 90 FPS at High/1080p resolution CS:GO – Average of 80 FPS in High Resolution/1080p

– Average of 80 FPS in High Resolution/1080p Subnautics: Below Zero – Average of 50 FPS in High Resolution/1080p

– Average of 50 FPS in High Resolution/1080p Civilization VI – Medium – Average of 90 FPS at Ultra/1440p resolution

– Medium – Average of 90 FPS at Ultra/1440p resolution DOTA 2 – Average of 100 FPS in High Resolution/1080p

– Average of 100 FPS in High Resolution/1080p League of Legends – Average of 90 FPS at Very High resolution/2234p

– Average of 90 FPS at Very High resolution/2234p Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Average 100 FPS at Ultra/1440p resolution

Parallels 17

overwatch – Average of 100 FPS in High Resolution/1080p

– Average of 100 FPS in High Resolution/1080p GTA V – Average of 30 FPS in Normal/1080p resolution

CrossOver 21

Resident Evil 3 – Average 40 FPS in resolution prioritizing graphics/2160p

– Average 40 FPS in resolution prioritizing graphics/2160p GTA V – Average of 55 FPS at High/1080p resolution

– Average of 55 FPS at High/1080p resolution DARK SOULS III – Average of 60 FPS in High Resolution/1080p

– Average of 60 FPS in High Resolution/1080p Devil May Cry V – Average of 60 FPS in High Resolution/1080p

– Average of 60 FPS in High Resolution/1080p The Witcher 3 – Average of 48 FPS in High resolution/1200p

M1 Max

According to the apple, O M1 Max has about 400GB/s of bandwidth, 32 GPU Cores and 57 billion transistors. You new MacBook’s may interest gamers also in your mini-LED display screen, 1600 nits of brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

In Brazil, O model used for testing, 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB unified memory, is priced at BRL 45,499.00 on Apple’s official website.



– Continues after advertising –

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: 9To5Mac Source: MrMacRight