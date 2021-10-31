The 3 main signs of the zodiac will be in good health by 2022 – OIL

To share chirp To share To share The e-mail



Health it is wealth, and what we do with our health paves the way for a happy life. In times like these, staying fit is the only protection you can have. What are the times when your body will support you the most and what are the times when you need to take some extra care? Below are 3 zodiac signs that will be in good health in 2022! Table of Contents Who are the three zodiac signs in good health in 2022?

1. Virgo

2. Twins

2022 health horoscope for the Gemini woman

3. Libra Who are the three zodiac signs in good health in 2022? 1. Virgo The transit of Ketu in the second house in April can bring some ear, nose and throat problems. You must practice healing techniques to heal yourself from these problems. You will also be subject to food poisoning or drug reactions, so you should avoid any self-medication. Also, avoiding concentrated or packaged foods, alcohol and chemically treated foods will be of great help in improving your health problems. Rahu’s traffic in your eighth house during this period will make you prone to injuries and accidents, so you should be careful when driving or walking on the streets.At predictions of Virgo Health Horoscope for 2022 reveal that the beginning of the year will be comfortable in terms of health for Virgin . The transit of Mercury in the sixth house in March can bring some sensitivity, tremors or dizziness. If you have a neurological disorder, it can get worse during this time. Transiting Saturn into your sixth house will increase your stamina, spirit and strength to combat any kind of health problem. This will also bring a continued recovery of key issues through the month of July. You should be a little careful about your eating habits after the month of July, as Saturn will transition from its fifth house, which can bring some adverse changes to your eating pattern. Following adverse eating patterns, such as eating spoiled food or too much junk food, will have a negative impact on your liver, and if you eat healthy foods, it will bring you the gift of good health. At the end of the year, Mercury will be teamed up with the lord of the sixth house, which could bring issues relating to your past health concerns. There is also the possibility of recurrent illnesses during this period. Therefore, it is advisable that you do not neglect your health and have regular check-ups to stay healthy. 2. Twins

The health horoscope for Gemini for 2022 states that your well-being will depend only on your own behavior. Representatives of this sign don’t tend to be very concerned about bodily well-being and often don’t pay attention to the little important things: the first symptoms of an illness or the need to dress well. In 2022, Geminis, indifferent to health, run the risk of falling ill at the most inopportune moment. Fortunately, for most of the period, the sign will be accompanied by Saturn, which encourages self-improvement and inner changes. The stars advise you not to lose your luck and finally fulfill your desires: lose extra pounds, find a dream body and adhere to a healthy lifestyle.

2022 is a good time to forget about bad habits, says the health horoscope for men in Gemini. They also expect success in normalizing weight. This doesn’t require a strict diet, just don’t eat late at night and move around any more. For the sign representatives, who are inactive at work, the stars are recommended to start playing sports, otherwise, over time, they will have extra pounds and cardiovascular disease. Gemini should choose activities that develop dexterity or allow them to change the environment all the time: tennis, volleyball, cycling. Muscle strengthening exercises for windy men are contraindicated: they get bored quickly and overwork makes their physical condition worse.

In the first semester, the health horoscope advises, Gemini should have a physical exam and consult about the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases. In cold weather, there is a risk of getting bronchitis or pneumonia. Also, men of the sign are prone to joint disease. They must dress appropriately for the climate and wear proper footwear. This is especially true for dandies who are fixated on appearance. The stars remind you that you look fashionable in warm clothes. Twins with chronic inflammatory diseases in the summer should definitely spend their vacations at the appropriate resorts: breathing in the salt air or improving their health with therapeutic mud.

Autumn, forecasting the health horoscope for 2022, can bring many work problems for men. Nervous exhaustion mainly threatens Geminis who can’t find time for summer vacations. Above all, they are likely to have sleep disturbances and decreased work capacity. How can you avoid this? The horoscope recommends giving up coffee and energy drinks, in no case trying to relax with alcohol. Instead of working 24 hours a day, spend more time outdoors, communicate with friends and family, and get out into nature as quickly as possible. For those who are especially busy, a home or relaxation treadmill can help improve their health.

2022 health horoscope for the Gemini woman

The health horoscope for the Gemini woman promises good luck in the field of change of appearance. Women who have long dreamed of losing extra pounds will finally succeed without long and exhausting hunger strikes. It turns out that a balanced diet is enough to keep your body full and in shape. Physical activity will help you feel light and happy, even at the end of the workweek. At the same time, Gemini doesn’t need to go to the gym, just walk more, go for a short run or ride a bike. A good option is yoga, fitness and aerobics. For the beautiful half of a sign with sedentary work, swimming is suitable for keeping a healthy back.

Gemini should take more care of the condition of their hair, nails and skin. But instead of using expensive means, the horoscope for 2022 recommends taking care of the body’s health: getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, resting and not forgetting the fresh air. As women of the sign are prone to skin diseases, it’s a good idea to vacation at resorts where skin diseases are treated. The stars predict success for those who have decided to quit smoking, even if previous attempts have failed. Twins, gradually reducing the number of cigarettes used, will be able to get rid of the addiction until the summer. But they will need a new way to relieve tension: through relaxation, breathing exercises, and so on.

In autumn, colds and viral illnesses can cause inflammation of the respiratory system. According to the Gemini 2022 health horoscope, even a mild ARVI is at risk of becoming a serious problem if not treated in time. At the same time, the stars warn against the reckless use of drugs, especially antibiotics, in the first cold. It’s better to trust the experts and not self-medicate, as the self-assured Gemini women love. In winter, high-heeled shoes should be exchanged for comfortable boots with non-slip soles, as fashionable women are at high risk of being injured when they fall.

3. Libra

According to the Libra 2022 health horoscope, Venus is the lord of your health. He is transitioning from his zodiac with the Sun in the third house in Sagittarius in the year 2022. Due to the start with the support of the zodiac and the Sun, it will be fantastic from a health point of view throughout the year for Libra natives. You will receive health benefits from the beginning of the year until April 28th. But natives suffering from chronic illnesses such as liver disease, arthritis and bronchitis will suffer from April 28, 2022 to April 23, 2022. It can be a bit of a health problem for Libra natives. For Libra people, the Health Horoscope 2022 indicates, Libra people avoid cold things like ice cream, cold drinks, curds.

Jupiter will be in the sixth house of your zodiac after April 2022. Libra natives will take care of your diet and fitness, otherwise you may experience stomach-related illnesses such as gas or indigestion. So, overall, the year 2022 will not be problematic for health concerns if you take care of it early in the year. Libra natives will take care of your eating habits and sleep patterns. Everything will be fine and fantastic.

The 2022 health horoscope advises Libra to begin restoring the body’s energy balance. To do this, you need to put your physical and mental well-being above other values ​​and begin to truly take care of yourself. The stars promise representatives of the sign a good time to stop smoking, drink alcohol, even in the form of drinks with low alcohol content, start eating right, strengthen the immune system and play sports. Although the self-improvement process for Libra is not easy, successes and rewards await those who follow this path with confidence, incomparably more effort expended: excellent health and excellent well-being!















