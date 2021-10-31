The more Americans get to know Biden, the less they like him

This week, US President Joe Biden took a trip to Virginia to try to help his longtime Washington partner Terry McAuliffe regain the chances of the state government. Biden compared GOP candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin to the Jan. 6 rioters for lying that Republicans supported the “book ban” and for trying to urge former President Donald Trump to come to Virginia (mission fulfilled? Or maybe not).

Joe Biden wants to talk about a person these days, and that person is not Joe Biden. So again, what can he brag about? Winning Covid-19? More Americans died from the disease during his presidency than his predecessor, even with the advent of vaccines. “I will not close the country,” Biden promised during his campaign. “I’m going to close the virus,” he said. Now, of course, the coronavirus is not, in fact, the president’s fault. But since Biden had no qualms about blaming Trump personally for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of citizens, no one can blame voters for using the same pattern of guilt now.

Will Biden brag about what promises to be the weakest economic recovery since he was last in charge of things like this? Instead of looking for ways to create more opportunities for American workers, the president has gone out of his way to put millions of them out of work.

Will the president talk about the border crisis? Will he try to convince one more time that high inflation is actually a good thing for most consumers? Will he brag about his foreign policy? When was the last time an American president abandoned hundreds of American citizens to a terror regime? After 13 military personnel were murdered by terrorists in Kabul, in part due to the total incompetence of their administration, the US accidentally killed seven children in a retaliatory drone strike. Terrorists disappeared only slightly faster than media interest in the matter.

No, Biden is going to talk about Donald Trump.

It’s worth mentioning, too, that while Democrats were in a constant state of feigned consternation at the lack of decorum during the Trump years — Biden often promised to “restore decency” to the White House — they are also guilty of debasing speech public.

Of Youngkin, for example, Biden said that “extremism can come in many forms; it can come in the rage of a mob headed to attack the Capitol. It can come in a smile and a nice outfit.” It’s not surprising to hear unbalanced scholars mistaking the January 6 rebels for Republicans who never uttered a word of support for the attack on the Capitol, but coming from the president of the United States — a president whose campaign was based on a promise to fix a worn-out nation. normalize political behavior — is particularly ugly.

This kind of rhetoric, however, is nothing new to Biden. In 2012, before Trump supposedly turned American politics into something crude, the then Vice President told a crowd of African Americans that the nondescript Republican candidate Mitt Romney — a man who has never embraced any form of racism, let alone sided with segregationists — he would “put you all back in jail” because he was in favor of some moderate deregulation and economic reforms. Well, Youngkin apparently has a similar disposition. His main campaign point has been the lack of parental control over the school curriculum. If you’re looking for an electoral conspiracy theorist in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, however, you need look no further than McAuliffe, who doesn’t seem to believe that a Republican has won a presidential race since 1988.

But as the New York Times pointed out, even McAuliffe hardly mentions the former president in his advertisements or speeches. Biden’s presence may help in deep Democrat Northern Virginia and may or may not work to bring Trump to the state, but it is unlikely to save his presidency. The more Americans get to know Biden, the less they like him. And the less they like him, the more he feels compelled to talk about Donald Trump.

©2021 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.