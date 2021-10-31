The Problems of Algorithms that Select Job Seekers (and Three Tips for Getting Around Them)

woman in front of the computer

Credit, Getty Images

Programs seek defined standards and often leave out qualified competitors for a vacancy

In some cases, it’s not your skills or experience that lead you to get a job in a dispute with hundreds of other candidates.

Companies have to deal with complex processes and often delegate that work to artificial intelligence systems that analyze resumes. So it’s decided whether you are eliminated or whether you continue in the process.

These are predictive hiring programs that automatically apply certain predetermined criteria, according to the characteristics of a vacancy.

These tools, known as ATS (Applicant Tracking System, or Candidate Tracking System), work on a base of keywords that each company defines according to the profile searched, in addition to using other candidate elimination mechanisms.