The uncertainties surrounding Globo’s new nine o’clock soap opera – Prisma

On November 8, Globo promotes the premiere of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, a replacement for “Império”, the first soap opera by Lícia Manzo at the disputed 9 pm time slot. This simple fact, the work of a debuting author in a track with such visibility, would already be a reason for a lot of expectation and anxiety. After all, it is the most important dramaturgy space in the house, occupied only by a select group of screenwriters.

However, as another aspect, no less important, the need caused by the pandemic, the target of many comments and even some concern, which is the fact that it went on air entirely recorded, with no chance of any correction. Closed package. This was due to the various stoppages of their recordings during the health crisis, inside and outside the Globo Studios.

It will work? A soap opera you can’t move? Questions still unanswered.

“Um Lugar ao Sol”, with shorter duration compared to other productions of the time, has Cauã Reymond as the protagonist, playing twin brothers: Christofer, adopted by a wealthy family in Rio, who will have his name changed to Renato, and Cristian, who will stay with the humble father.

Without money, the man will send his son to a shelter, and he will be forced to face a situation of social vulnerability from childhood. Years later, the brothers will meet again. Renato, however, will not enjoy his life with his relative. The rich man will end up dead in a tragedy, and Cristian will decide to take over his brother’s life.

A dramatillon, with all the refinements.

Another topic

The launch of the film “A Viagem de Pedro”, a production in which Cauã Reymond plays Dom Pedro I, was on the big circuit for 2022.

The film is written and directed by Laís Bodanzky (Animal with Seven Heads and Like Our Parents).

Show

Luciano Camargo, brother of Zezé, for the second year in a row will have a special at Record’s end of year. The program is scheduled to air on December 30, a Thursday, at 10:45 pm.

Luciano develops a solo career in gospel music, but without leaving his long partnership with Zezé Di Camargo.

Marketplace

For the job market there could not be better news. Record, already involved in the work of “Reis”, its new soap opera, in the next few days will also start producing the series “Todas As Garotas em Mim”, starring a 17-year-old digital influencer.

It is another important space for actors, producers and technicians. Recordings in São Paulo, and, according to backstage information, in a partnership with the production company Formata.

Silvio at the theater

The current season of the show “Silvio Santos Vem Aí”, on display at Teatro Santander, in São Paulo, with Velson D’Souza, Bianca Rinaldi, Ivan Parente, Daniela Cury, Roquildes Junior, Adriano Tunes, Vinícius Loyola and Gustavo Daneluz , among others, runs until November 21st.

The cast has invitations to travel to Brazil, but everything will still depend on sponsorship.

streaming

Tânia Alves, actress and singer, has dedicated herself a lot to Portuguese television drama in recent years.

However, now, in a return to Brazilian productions, she will be one of the attractions of the miniseries “Tudo de Bom”, produced by H2O Filmes that director Ajax Camacho is preparing for streaming.

Secret

Polliana Aleixo recorded the second season of the series “El Presidente” for Amazon Prime Video, playing Victoria, the only child of the protagonist, former FIFA president João Havelange, played by Portuguese actor Albano Jerónimo.

The actress, by the way, has just closed a new film with Netflix. But, for now, I keep it secret.

It takes courage

Cláudia Souto is the author of “Cara & Coragem”, a telenovela in the 7:00 pm Globo TV line that will talk about the universe of stunt doubles, with names like Marcelo Serrado and Paola Oliveira. And if in “Pega Pega”, currently in rerun, also by her, everything revolves around ethics, in “Cara & Coragem” the theme will be courage, already present in the title.

Before, however, Globo will screen “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!”.

celebration time

Argentine actor Juan Manuel Tellategui completes 25 years of career, 40 years of life and 10 years living in São Paulo with two features in 2022: “Águas Selvagens”, a Brazil-Argentina co-production directed by Argentine Roly Santos, in which concierge Fabián lives, and “Sophia”, a film by Rafael Santin and Henrique Sattin, as executive Danilo.

“In cinema, Brazil and Argentina are brothers. The audiovisual takes on a cosmopolitan air when it crosses borders and incorporates accents”, says Tellategui, who collects 16 films, 25 plays and 3 series on Amazon Prime Video, Canal Brasil and Warner.

(Credit Rafa Marques/Disclosure)

city ​​choice

Alessandra Poggi, author of “Além da Ilusão”, close to six on Globo, talks about the choice of Poços de Caldas from Minas Gerais for the plot’s locations. “During the preparation of the synopsis, I was looking for a city that represented the charm and glamor of Brazil in the 1930s and that was not one that had already been portrayed in other works, such as Rio and São Paulo…”.

“I started studying about Poços and I was delighted with the possibility of presenting my main protagonists in the city’s scenarios, which I visited in March 2018”, explains the writer.

Competition

The big streaming companies, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which this year have already announced important projects and signings, promise even bigger news for the 2022 season.

And all of this has to do directly with the advancement of Covid-19 vaccines.

streaming

At 26 years and 16 in his career, Bruno Rocha is in the cast of the film “7 prisoners”, alongside Rodrigo Santoro. The award-winning feature in Venice opens on November 11 on Nettflix. “I feel honored to be able to be part of ‘7 Prisoners’.

During the recordings, I understood the responsibility of talking about contemporary slavery, about how it happens to us and we don’t even realize it”, declares the actor.

Second season

With locations in Rocinha and other parts of Rio de Janeiro, the recording of the second season of the series “Arcanjo Renegado”, starring Marcello Melo Junior, is advanced.

There will be, once again, 10 episodes, and with all the care in relation to the scenographic weapons. Debuts in 2022.

Hit-Rebound

• After the scare, Ana Maria Braga should return to “Mais Você” this Monday…

• … The “must”, because Ana’s own team does not target her return…

• …Some people say that Ana will only return to “Mais Você” after the holiday.

• The series “Quando Chama o Coração” will have a long road in Record…

• …On April 26, 2020, the Hallmark Channel announced that the series would return for an eighth season, which premiered on February 21, 2021…

• … As early as May 9, 2021, the same Hallmark reported that “When He Calls the Heart” would premiere a ninth season in 2022.

• Luciano Huck’s “Domingão” team is already working on news for the 2022 season of the show…

• … There will even be space for a board about unbelievable stories.

• Renan Motta records for “Secret Truths 2”, as Hebert, a “Ti” professional who will take care of the modeling agency’s social networks.

•Sophie Charlotte, Letícia Colin, Regina Casé and Eliane Giardini are reserved for “Olho por Olho”, soap opera by João Emanuel Carneiro in the line at 9 pm at Globo…

• …Caio Castro and Humberto Carrão are also talking to the cast…

• …But Tony Ramos, named as the plot’s villain, has already said that nothing has been closed yet…

• …He, Tony, is already set for two other jobs at the house.