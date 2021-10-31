the world’s largest passenger plane flies back to Brazil

One of the giants in the skies and the largest passenger plane in the world, the Airbus A380 returns to Brazil tomorrow on regular flights.

Image: Emirates





The huge plane has not appeared in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, and after several attempts to return, its return is finally confirmed for tomorrow, Sunday, October 31st. Operated by Emirates Airline on the Dubai – São Paulo route, the A380 resumes its position on the daily flights of the Emirates airline.

The aircraft that makes the route to the capital of São Paulo is configured for 515 passengers in three different classes in the two aircraft of the plane. The flight is scheduled to land at 5:20 pm as EK-261, taking off back to Dubai at 11:00 pm as EK-262.

“We are delighted to bring our customer favorite A380 aircraft back to Brazil as of October 31st. With the increase in vaccination rates and the relaxation of international travel protocols, more and more Brazilians want to travel again after almost two years. With the A380 flying daily to São Paulo starting in late October, Emirates will be able to take Brazilians to popular travel destinations such as Dubai, Maldives, Cairo and other cities around the world, offering fast and convenient connections through our hub. Emirates is committed to its customers in Brazil and we are proud to be the only airline that operates the iconic Airbus A380 aircraft in the market.”, said Stephane Perard, General Director of Emirates in Brazil.



