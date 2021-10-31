These may be the first photos of the high-end Intel Arc Alchemist GPU

Images reveal final reference model

One of the biggest curiosities in the hardware industry right now is video cards Intel Arc Alchemist Coming Next Year. For now, officially, we only know the names and some technology involved.. O youtuber Tom from Moore Law is Dead, who has appeared here countless times, released photos of what would be the top-of-the-line reference model.

It’s always good to look a little askew for leaks and rumors, but in this case, the pictures of Intel Arc graphics cards match exactly (in the visual aspect) with what youtuber has been showing in recent months. Until now, he had released a engineering model in black color, then created renders of what would be the reference model based on information he had gathered.

Both situations are now confirmed with the photos that the MLID channel released. The image shown is of the top-of-the-line model so far called DG2-512EU and regarding the housing design, the similarity to the render and engineering model is remarkable. The PCB of the model revealed now compared to the engineering sample is quite different.

Starting with the Intel test model black case and green PCB, the video card in the photo shows the Black PCB and silver casing. The power connectors of both cards are the same with 8 and 6 pins, with TDP estimated at 225W. The high-end Intel Arc Alchemist should come with 4096 shading units and up to 16GB GDDR6. Unofficial information so far says that the GPU must compete with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and AMD Radeon RX 6700.



Moore’s Law is Dead also showed renders of what would be the Intel Arc Alchemist entry-level graphics card, the DG2-128EU. According to Tom, the render describes exactly what the final plate will be, stating that have seen real pictures of her. Since he got the design of the reference model from the high-end model right, it’s easy to believe the rendered images of the input GPU.

The First Intel Arc Alchemist Graphics Cards are scheduled to arrive in the first half of next year, according to Intel. But rumors indicate that there may be a delay of one semester, due to the current situation with the low supply of components by the industry.

